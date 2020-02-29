BLOOMINGTON — Top-ranked Washington secured its sixth consecutive Class 2A dual-team state medal with a 65-3 victory Saturday against Riverside-Brookfield in the IHSA finals at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The four-time defending champion Panthers (21-8) dominated from the get-go, winning the first 10 matches to open a 50-0 lead. Washington recorded seven pins and two technical falls.

Getting pins were Zeke Hulet (138), Donnie Hidden (160), Tyler Casey (182), Justin Hoffer (195), Dylan Cooper (285), Kannon Webster (106) and Abe Hinrichsen (126). Jacob Sollberger (15-0 at 160 and Brody Norman (17-1 at 132) had tech falls.

The 65 points scored by Washington is a Class 2A dual-team state tournament record, surpassing the 61 put up by Troy Triad against Chicago Noble/Corner in the 2019 quarterfinals.

Washington takes on No. 4 ranked Antioch (22-0) in the 2A semifinals.

Class 1A

Top ranked Dakota recorded eight pins in a 54-13 victory against Tremont in the quarterfinals.

“They’re No. 1 because they came to compete,” Tremont coach T.J. Williams said of Dakota. “They got those bonus points and bonus points are very important when it comes to duals like this. We took away a lot from this dual and we learned a lot. Hopefully we’ll be back again next year. I’d like to dual them in the regular season.”

The Turks received wins from seniors Tanner Finin (9-0 at 138), Aaron Wagenbach (5-3 at 285) and Grayson Smiley (8-2 at 132).

“It was important for those guys to come away with something. As a senior, you remember your last match. I’m glad to see those guys walk away with their hand raised up.”

Sophomore Levi Leitner also earned a 5-3 decision at 145.

“I don’t think we were scared,” said Williams, whose team lost in the first round last season to eventual champ Lena-Winslow. “I just think we got outwrestled. These guys worked hard to get here and now they realize what it takes to get past this. Now our goal next year is to get past the first round.”

