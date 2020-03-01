Peoria Christian second-year coach Jason Persinger and his boys basketball team haven't backed down from a tough challenge all season. And Wednesday night will be no different, when the Chargers (25-8) face Liberty (25-5) in the Class 1A Lewistown sectional semifinals at 7 p.m.

PCS accomplished school history on Friday as the team claimed its second consecutive regional championship plaque with a 44-39 overtime victory over Elmwood at Princeville. The Chargers defeated Illini Bluffs 63-53 in the Peoria Heights regional championship last season.

"Last year I felt like we lost our poise a little bit at Lewistown," said Persinger of last season's 60-44 sectional semifinal loss to Concord Triopia. "I think our guys are really hungry to get it back there and prove that we can compete with anybody."

"If they just trust one another, trust the system and give maximum effort, we are going to be in every ball game," Persinger added. "There are no bunnies from here on out. I'm really proud of our guys, because we didn't flinch and had to battle all week. Our guys weren't intimidated by any team or any situation this week."

In the regional championship win, PCS used late free throws from Braden Tilson and Daniel Duncan. Duncan made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the Peoria Christian lead to 42-39 with 9.8 seconds left in overtime, and Tilson put the game away by sinking a pair with 6.5 seconds remaining to set the final score, 44-39.

"This has never been done in school history, so this means a lot to win two times in a row," said Tilson. “We practice free throws every practice, and I had confidence in my guys, and they had confidence in me that I could knock them down."

Duncan made floater with 1:27 left in overtime to help the Chargers go ahead 41-39. Peoria Christian and Elmwood were tied 37-37 at the end of regulation, and PCS led 32-27 after three quarters of action.

"It feels great by putting in all this hard work. We are going so far with this teamwork, and it is crazy, because we have never done this in school history," Duncan said. "I spoke to my team during the conference tournament and told them we can go anywhere we put our minds to."

Duncan scored a team-high 17 points for Peoria Christian, while Tony Cornish added eight points and 10 rebounds. Wes Hunt added seven points, while Tilson scored six for the Chargers.

