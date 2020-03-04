A pair of Bradley players earned spots on the two Missouri Valley Conference specialty teams Wednesday voted on by the league’s 10 beat writers.

Sophomore forward Ja’Shon Henry earned a spot on the Most Improved team, while freshman guard Ville Tahvanainen was selected to the all-Bench team for the Braves.

Henry, a native of Saskatchewan, more than doubled his production from a season ago, averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also shot 51% from the field and made 74% of his free throws.

Last year, Henry averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, while sinking just 53% of his free throws.

Tahvanainen averaged 6.3 points, including 8.1 points during Valley play. The Finland native made at least one 3-pointer in 16 of the 17 conference games he appeared in, ranking third in the league in MVC games only with a 46.8 percent clip from 3-point range (29-for-62).

Overall, Tahvanainen’s 37 treys this season are the seventh most by a Bradley freshmen, while his 39.4 clip from beyond the arc is the second-best by a BU rookie.

Drake sophomore center Liam Robbins was named the captain of the Most Improved team, leading the league in blocks with 90 and averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Robbins was a part-time player as a freshman, averaging just 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. He was named second team all-MVC and to the all-Defensive team on Tuesday.

Loyola freshman Marquise Kennedy was chosen as the captain of the all-Bench squad, averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and shooting 51 percent from the field. Kennedy earned MVC all-Freshman team honors on Tuesday.

The rest of the Most Improved team included UNI’s Trae Berhow and Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mileek McMillan.

Also tabbed for the all-Bench team were Drake’s Garrett Sturtz, Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves and Valparaiso’s John Kiser.

The MVC Coach of the Year will be unveiled at Friday’s Coach of the Year luncheon in St. Louis. The league tournament gets under way with two play-in games Thursday night.

Bradley meets Southern Illinois in a 4-5 seed quarterfinal matchup Friday at 2:35 at Enterprise Center.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.