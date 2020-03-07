MVC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP

(4) Bradley (22-11, 11-7) vs. (7) Valparaiso (19-15, 9-9)

WHEN: 1 p.m.Sunday

WHERE: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

TELEVISION: CBS

RADIO: WMBD-AM 1470

SERIES: Bradley leads 5-4

VALPO STARTERS: 6-3 G Javon Freeman-Liberty (18.5, 5.8 rpg); 6-8 G Ryan Fazekas (11.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg); 6-7 F Donovan Clay (9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-8 F Mileek McMillan (9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg); 6-5 F John Kiser (6.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg).

BRADLEY STARTERS: 6-6 G Nate Kennell (12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); 5-10 G Darrell Brown (15.0 ppg, 4.6 apg); 6-1 G Danya Kingsby (7.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg); 6-7 F Elijah Childs (14.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg); 6-11 C Koch Bar (6.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg).

OUTLOOK: The teams split this season, each winning on their own home courts. Bradley beat Valpo 80-69 on Jan. 29 in Peoria and the Crusaders returned the favor 90-78 Feb. 22 in Valparaiso. … Overall, Bradley has won seven of nine after beating Drake 76-66 in Saturday’s semifinal round, while Valpo has won five of six after edging Missouri State 89-82 Saturday. … This is the first time the teams have met in the tournament. … No. 4 seeds have won the tournament twice – Indiana State in 2001 and UNI in 2016. A No. 7 seed has never appeared in the title game. … NET rankings: Valparaiso 139, Bradley 109.

PREDICTION: Bradley 74, Valparaiso 70 (Reynolds’ record 27-6)