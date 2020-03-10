In 1986, David Robinson led the Navy men's basketball team within a game of the Final Four, losing to Duke in the regional finals, in one of the more improbable runs in NCAA tournament history.

Thirty-four years later, Robinson's son Justin, a former walk-on, has emerged as an unlikely catalyst for the Blue Devils, with the ACC and NCAA tournaments on the horizon.

Justin Robinson, a graduate student, finished with 13 points (including making 4 of 6 three-pointers), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 25 minutes, all career highs, in an 89-76 win against North Carolina on Saturday night in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The performance left Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski to compare the 6-foot-9 forward to the famous underdog immortalized in the 1993 movie "Rudy," starring Sean Astin as Notre Dame football walk-on Rudy Ruettiger.

"It's better than Rudy," Krzyzewski told reporters after Duke secured the No. 4 seed in this week's ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. "It's almost like a movie. He's been outstanding, and hopefully he keeps it going."

Robinson walked on in 2016-17, but this season he has earned significant minutes. He had logged 29 minutes combined against Wake Forest and North Carolina State before Duke's regular season finale in one of the most storied rivalries in college sports.

"This team is extremely talented," Justin Robinson said. "We have 11 guys out there who can play and have contributed all year long, so I think with that much talent, there's only so many minutes. That's the way it is."

Robinson's Hall of Fame father was in attendance and took part in a pregame ceremony honoring the seniors.

David Robinson became the most accomplished basketball player in service academy history after playing in high school at Osbourn Park in Prince William County, Virginia. He was 6-8 when he arrived in Annapolis but grew to 7 feet and was selected first in the 1987 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Nicknamed "The Admiral," Robinson went on to win two NBA titles and was named the league's MVP in 1995. He was a 10-time all-star and four-time selection to the all-defensive team. Robinson was NBA defensive player of the year in 1992.

He also was a member of the iconic Olympic Dream Team in 1992 that easily won the gold medal in Barcelona. It was the first American Olympic basketball team to feature professional players.

"It feels great, man," Justin Robinson said. "I can't stop smiling. You never really know. You never know beforehand what it could be, but that was better than I could have dreamed of."