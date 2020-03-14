While the threat of the coronavirus has had a major impact on some scheduled national bowling events, it has spared any upcoming events at area centers — so far.

All of the area centers, associations and tournament directors I contacted have indicated that, as of Friday, all tournaments and leagues will go on as scheduled.

That includes the next weekend's Mixed Doubles tournament at Plaza Lanes in Washington, and the Frank Vincent Memorial Mixed Doubles and Doubles Shootout, set for March 28-29 at Western Bowl in Champaign.

Plaza Lanes proprietor Gary Alstott has had a message posted by his social media company, explaining his center’s stance and concerns about the coronavirus and what the center is doing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is my understanding that any gathering of over 250 people should be postponed or cancelled,” he said. “We don’t have anything like that scheduled (at Plaza), so we are doing everything we can to keep the center safe.”

There have been no changes made to any upcoming Illinois State Youth Leaders events.

The Illinois state tournaments also will go on as planned. The women’s event started on February 22 at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville, and will run on weekends, except March 21 and 22, through April 4.

The 123rd annual open state tournament is set to start on March 28, with the north sectional held at Parkside Lanes in Aurora and the south sectional at Landmark Lanes. The event is set to run on weekends through May 3, with the exception of Easter Weekend, April 11-12.

"As of right now, leagues will proceed as usual," Landmark Lanes general manager Travis Anderson said. "We have increased our cleaning and disinfectant supplies and will make sure everything is getting cleaned."

Here is part of the notice that the Illinois association posted on its web site about deciding to continue with the state tournaments: “If you are sick, of course stay away from the tournament, or if you have elderly members in your group or are at high risks, again, stay home. If you feel uncomfortable about participating with others, you will need to call the tournament directors to cancel with possible refunds. If you do not show up on the date of your event without cancelling, there will not be a refund issued. Sanitized stations will be available at the centers, please use them.”

The Illinois state bowling convention and hall of fame induction ceremony, set for next weekend, also will go on as scheduled.

These decisions go directly against the message released on Friday by the USBC.

The statement “recommends USBC state and local associations also postpone or suspend mass gathering events, meetings, and travel in the best interest of public health. While individual state and local requirements related to mass gatherings are evolving, USBC recommends associations be proactive in considering the well-being of their members.”

The USBC, because of COVID-19 safety concerns, already has taken the lead and postponed the opening day of the 2020 USBC Open Championships and the 2020 USBC Women’s Championships from the original March 21 date until May 1. That could affect a few area players who like to go early to bowl in the events.

According to the USBC, teams registered from March 21 through April 30 will have the option to reschedule for new, added dates in the summer.

The USBC also has indefinitely postponed the USBC Convention (originally scheduled to start on April 27), the USBC Masters (a major event on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour, originally set to start March 23), and the USBC Senior Queens (which was supposed to start on March 20). The USBC plans to reschedule all of them later this year.

The Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals scheduled for this weekend at various locations across the country also have been postponed indefinitely.

There also probably will be changes to the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour schedule, which was supposed to kick off on April 23 in Tucson.

At the PBA Storm World Series of Bowling XI, currently being held in Las Vegas, the match play eliminations and finals of the Cheetah Championship, Chameleon Championship and Scorpion Championship have been postponed indefinitely.

The PBA World Championship stepladder finals, originally scheduled for Wednesday, have been moved up to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The FS1 telecast will feature an enhanced prize fund, with $150,000 for first, $70,000 for second, $40,000 for third, $30,000 for fourth and $20,000 for fifth. Jason Belmonte is the top seed, followed by EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Francois Lavoie and Chris Via.

The finals will still be conducted with an audience limited to PBA bowlers, family members and tournament officials.

The PBA League Draft, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed and will be conducted at a later date.

There has been no word on the status of the upcoming PBA50 Tour, which is scheduled to start on April 17.

Stay tuned for any further updates.

JUNIOR CHAMPS

The champions of the Greater Pekin USBC Youth Open Championships were crowned last week.

The top two finishers in each of the handicap event, with their scores, were as follows: 12-under boys – Wyatt Hauk 618, Zander Bonjour 609; 12-under girls – Zoey Bryant 543, Tatum Neumann 521; 13-over boys – Dylon Tatlock 674, Cael Jacobs 658; 13-over girls – Grace Liening 612, Madison Jackson 532.

