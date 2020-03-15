Editor's note: A total of 16 boys basketball teams from the Journal Star area have won Illinois state championships. Over the next couple of weeks, we will be reprinting game stories and photos from those magical championship seasons. First up is the 2015 Class 1A champion Brimfield Indians, led by all-stater Carson Cuevas. The story below was originally published in March 15, 2015 editions.

PEORIA — The best season in the history of Brimfield boys basketball ended with the Indians hoisting the state’s biggest trophy.

Brimfield took a lasting lead with a basket on its first possession after halftime and hung on in the final minute for a 56-52 victory over Mounds Meridian in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday afternoon at Carver Arena.

Brimfield (34-2), unranked in the final poll, finished on a 20-game win streak en route to the school’s first state championship in any team sport. The 34 victories set a school record.

“I dreamed about us playing in the state tournament, but I’m not sure I ever dreamed about winning a state championship,” Brimfield coach Scott Carlson said. “The way these guys performed, especially late in the season, we started to believe.”

Brimfield’s Carson Cuevas finished with 32 points and 14 field goals, both 1A title-game records.

He fouled out with 43 seconds to play and Brimfield leading 54-49.

“You’re concerned when your all-stater is sitting beside you on the bench, but we had timeouts and we drew up some plays,” Carlson said. “We knew all we had to do was take care of the basketball and knock down free throws.”

Meridian (27-8) missed consecutive 3s with less than 20 seconds to play that would have cut its deficit to a point. The Bobcats got within a possession when Davarae Edmonts sank one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left.

Brimfield junior Koby White was fouled on the in-bounds pass. He sank the second of two free throws to give the Indians their final victory margin.

“Make it,” White said of his thoughts on the second free throw, following a Meridian timeout.

Nate Wallace sank a leaning shot, Jace Swietek was fouled on a 3 and sank all three foul shots and Ryan Smith scored on a pull-up jumper that was part of a seven-point run to open the fourth quarter that put Brimfield up 47-35.

David Davis had 14 points to lead three Bobcats players in double figures.

“They did what they had to do to win the ballgame,” Meridian coach Erik Griffin said. “We just ran out of time.”

Brimfield’s largest lead of the first half was 9-4 on a Cuevas putback basket late in the opening period.

Meridian’s Byron Nesby had three baskets in an 8-2 surge that put the Bobcats up 20-15 late in the second quarter.

Cuevas sank a jumper 1:17 before halftime and drained a 3 at the halftime buzzer to send the teams into intermission tied at 20.

Brad Novak’s low-post basket off a pass from Cuevas started the scoring in the second half and gave Brimfield a lasting lead.

“Brad had (the defender) sealed,” Carlson said. “Carson made a good pass and Brad had a good finish.”

Meridian’s Davis took a seat on the bench in the first quarter with two personal fouls.

“I thought it would be better with him able to play aggressive in the second half with two fouls, so we sat him,” Griffin said. “If he’s in there in the first half we win the game.”

Cuevas played most of the fourth quarter with four fouls.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard made 14 of 25 shots, was 3-for-3 on free throws, and had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

“A heck of a player,” Meridian’s Griffin said. “We threw everything at him but the kitchen sink.”

Edmonds and Tyrone Nesby combined for 21 rebounds to lead a 35-23 advantage.

Wallace and Swietek each scored eight for Brimfield. Novak led the Indians with seven rebounds.

Brimfield’s previous best for victories was a 33-1 mark in 2012. Brimfield’s only other state finals appearance ended in a Class A quarterfinal loss in 1979.