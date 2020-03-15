The Illinois Elementary School Association officially canceled its volleyball state series for both seventh and eighth grade, according to a Sunday release from the organization.

As of Sunday, the IESA says the remaining activities for the 2019-20 school year — bowling, music organizational contests, scholastic bowl and track and field — are planned to be conducted as scheduled.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will communicate the status of the state series for our membership as we get closer to each event," IESA executive director Steve Endsley said.

Endsley said that schools participating in regular-season meets and practices in spring activities have been instructed to conduct them "in accordance with local health department and school district directives."

The IESA also had been holding out hope to reschedule the volleyball matches, but "much has changed locally, statewide, nationally, and globally" about the COVID-19 pandemic, Endsley said, especially with schools being closed down from March 17-31.

"Even if we would have been able to get things rescheduled, the Governor's mandate would have made an already very difficult process to reschedule, even more difficult," Endsley said.

Endsley lamented the decision to cancel the volleyball state series, but said the IESA takes seriously its responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus before the risk increases.

His full closing statement:

"We know that many will not find this decision to be appropriate and/or in the best interest of the student-athlete. We understand your athletes have practiced, overcome adverse situations throughout the season, made sacrifices and have grown as students and athletes to get to this point to feel like it is being taken away from them.

"Your opinion is respected and whether each individual school administrator, student-athlete or community member agrees, the IESA takes our responsibility seriously to slow the spread of the coronavirus before the risk increases.

"Our belief is that currently, the unknowns in relation to public health are bigger than IESA volleyball. We recognize there are several teams that will not have the opportunity to finish their regional, sectional or state final experience; however, we hope that you will spend time with your students reflecting on the great things that did happen this year — the wonderful friendships, exciting matches and moments of great play.

"Those are the experiences that truly make for a memorable season."