Ask Anna Heffren about her style of play.

“Fast,” the Lewistown senior said. “I don’t ever like to slow down or slow the ball down. I just like to keep pushing the pace of the game, because that’s just how I like to play. That’s just how I used to playing.

“Everything I do is just fast.”

Well, there was no slowing the 5-foot-6 guard during her final prep season.

She was named first-team all-state by The Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while averaging 20.0 points, 4.6 steals, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Indians, who went 33-2 and finished as the Class 1A runner-up.

Heffren repeats as the Journal Star Small-School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She becomes the fifth back-to-back winner named in the 29 years of the award given to Class 1A and Class 2A players.

“Well, going to state again was super special … not going to lie, in the moment, it hurts to lose the state championship,” Heffren said. “It’s not the best feeling in the world, but looking back on it, I wouldn’t change the season for anything.”

One aspect of Heffren’s game she was determined to improve on in the offseason was making sure everything she did was team-based. Her mentality as the team’s longstanding point guard made it extra easy to accomplish.

Losing three senior starters also forced her hand to become a bit more vocal.

“Being a good leader and just focusing on the team goals and what we wanted to achieve as a team,” she said when asked how she improved from her junior year to this season.

Lewistown’s remarkable season ended with a pair of losses – one to Lanark Eastland in the 1A title game and the second to eventual 2A champion Pleasant Plains. Heffren, who became Lewistown’s all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls this season, laments that suffering those pair of defeats isn’t anything to be ashamed of happening.

Plus, she’s grateful that her and her Lewistown teammates even got an opportunity to play.

“We not only made ourselves proud, but we also made our fans, coaches, families and everyone else proud,” Heffren said. “Also, we everything else going on in the world right now, we’re just so thankful that we even got to finish our season and play it all out … I can’t imagine not knowing how well we would have done.”

But the season for Heffren — and Lewistown — ended up playing out and being quite historic.

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

The Anna Heffren File

Birthday: Jan. 27, 2002

Family: Marci Well (mom), Jeff Heffren (dad), Carli Heffren (twin sister), Kate Heffren (16)

Toughest basketball play to make is...: “trying to make a layup against 6-footers.”

Before games, I like to ...: “eat Skittles and listen to music.”

Pre-game meal: Goldfish and Skillets

Basketball is the best sport because ...: “it’s fun.”

Best player I faced this season: Anna Griffin from Aurora Christian

One teammate from another team, I wish was my teammate and why: “If I could, I would combine my team and the Illini Bluffs team. I think we’d make a pretty good team if we just combined us all together.”

Funniest teammate and why: “Kaeli Spotloe. She’s just a goofball. She’s just Kaeli. You never know what to expect with her. She always keeps things interesting.”

Academic honors: National Honor Society, 4.0 GPA

Worst movie I've ever watch and why: “A Quiet Place”.

Favorite TV show: “This Is Us”

Favorite Food: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Avanti’s

Something most people don't know about you: “I can a solve a Rubik’s Cube.”

Something most people don't know about your coach, Greg Bennett: “He has a pet chihuahua named, Libby.”

Three Favorite Memories

1. “Obviously, it felt great to go back to state and just that whole weekend is just a great experience.”

2. “One of the best feelings this year was the moment after Carli hit that (3-pointer) during the (Illini Bluffs) (sectional championship) game. I’ll never forget that feeling. That was the best feeling ever.”

3. “Definitely, winning the Beardstown tournament again. We won that for the second year in a row, so that was good. We also won the (Fulton) county again.”