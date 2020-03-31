Bob Becker talks about Lindsey Dullard with pure admiration.

“From the end of last season to the beginning of this season, Lindsey’s preparation is probably better than any other player than we’ve ever had,” the Morton coach said in December. “She’s a kid that can beat you every which way and put the team first.

“When I get a vote for Ms. Basketball, it’s going to be Lindsey Dullard. … We’ve had great players and Lindsey’s arguably like the overall, one of the best, if not the best.”

Dullard is the 2020 Journal Star Large-School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She’s the ninth Potter player to win the 29-year award and fifth different one to take the honors since 2013.

His praise didn’t stop in December as Morton finished the season as the wire-to-wire ranked No. 1-ranked Class 3A team by The Associated Press, a 37-1 record, a 47-game win streak and the Class 3A runner-up.

He continued to make sure everyone was aware of his 6-foot-1 senior guard throughout the season.

And Dullard produced, averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals. This came in limited minutes due to running-clock blowouts as well as missing six games due to a concussion.

She scored a game-high 23 points, making 10 of 13 shots, while adding three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in a 48-36 win over Springfield Lanphier at the 3A state semifinals in early March.

“I’ve been saying (she’s one of the best, if not the best player in the state) for a long time,” Becker said following the victory. “She would never tell you that because she is the most humble, unassuming kid there is, but boy, is she talented.

“They didn’t have a lot of answers, I didn’t think, for Lindsey Dullard. We probably should have gotten her a few more touches if I was doing my job right. … Big-time game from a big-time player.”

The very soft-spoken Dullard tries to deflect talking about any of her individual accolades. She is always crediting her teammates for her success.

Despite being named first-team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the AP, Dullard points to those classmates and friends that helped her along the way.

“Those awards are all really special to me,” Dullard said. “It kind of tells me that the work that I put in over the summer, doing several different workouts every day and just trying to make myself better. That all kind of paid off for me this season.

“But I definitely couldn’t have gotten all these awards without my teammates as well.”

Basketball will continue for Dullard, who has signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham, a member of Conference USA. This assures Becker having potentially four former Potters in Division I players — Tenley Dowell, Brandi Bisping and Chandler Ryan — in uniform come next basketball season.

“University of Alabama-Birmingham is getting a great one,” Becker said in November. “I think they got a steal, but we get her for one more year. “

And what a memorable year it was for Dullard and the Potters.

THE LINDSEY DULLARD FILE

Birthday: August 16, 2002

Family: Parents- Keith and Janet Siblings- Christian (26), Corey (24), Haley (22), and Nicole (20)

Toughest basketball play to make is...: “Alley oop because it is a difficult angle if the ball isn’t thrown it the perfect spot.”

Before games, I like to ...: “Talk with my teammates.”

Pre-game meal: “Before home games I go to Jimmy Johns to get a sandwich.”

Basketball is the best sport because ...: It teaches a lot of life lessons such as communication and teamwork.

Best player I faced this season: Aneesah Morrow from Chicago Simeon

One player from another team I wish was my teammate and why: “Derria Edwards from Peoria High. I wish she was my teammate because she is very quick and talented. She always has energy on the court, and she is a great person to be around.”

Funniest teammate and why: “Cailyn Cowley, she has a bubbly personality and never fails to make me laugh.”

Academic honors: Honor Roll all four years.

Worst movie I've ever watched and why: “I don’t enjoy watching scary movies because I would rather watch a movie that makes me laugh.”

Favorite TV show: Parks and Recreation

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite restaurant: Alexander’s

Something most people don't know about you: “I met Hannah G. from The Bachelor!”

Something most people don't know about your coach, Bob Becker: “He is a really good shooter. He once beat the whole team in a 3-point competition after practice!”

THREE FAVORITE MEMORIES

1. “Playing in the state championship. Even though we didn’t win, it was still a really fun experience overall.”

2. “I would say probably our State Farm tournament overall. The bus rides were so much fun. We were all just kind of talking about life and stuff. We just all really bonded I feel like over the State Farm tournament. Since there were several games back-to-back, we all kind of hung out together.”

3. “The Peoria High game. The sectional championship. It was a tough game all throughout and then we were down by one point in the fourth quarter, but then we rallied back and kind of took over the lead.”

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.