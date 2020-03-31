PEORIA — Bradley senior guard Darrell Brown has experienced a wide range of emotions this month.

During the first week, he led the Braves to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title in St. Louis and was voted Arch Madness’ most outstanding player for his 65-point, 21-assist effort over three games.

BU fans loudly chanted “MVP, MVP” as he sank late free throws to clinch the championship win over Valparaiso and then came off the floor for the final time.

The next week brought a series of disappointments, though, as the NCAA tournament was canceled because of coronavirus, abruptly ending Brown’s basketball career at No. 5 on both the all-time Bradley scoring and assists lists.

He still had graduation ceremonies to look forward to, but that also would be called off as the BU campus was closed for the rest of the semester.

Brown has remained in town to finish his public relations degree online. While he hasn’t been able to work out in a gym, he’s continued to stay in a semblance of shape for his goal of playing professionally.

Last week, the Memphis native took to Twitter and offered Bradley fans a chance to ask him whatever they’d like to know about him and the BU program.

He got dozens of takers and gave them an honest look back on his career on the Hilltop. Here’s a sampling of that question-and-answer session:

Q: When Coach Wardle took you out of the game (at the end of the championship victory over Valparaiso), what did he say to you?

A: “It’s settled.”

Q: Do you have an all-time favorite Bradley player?

A: To be honest, nope. I respect all the greats before me. That’s for sure.

Q: What was the most important thing you learned in your four years at Bradley? Do you have any regrets?

A: No regrets whatsoever! I think the most important thing I learned was to keep my head down and keep working. Results might not show right away, but if you put the work in, it’ll come to light when you need it most.

Q: What are practices like?

A: Practices are intense and good enough to get you two rings. But I can’t be spilling the beans to our secrets.

Q: What was the toughest arena to play in?

A: Wichita State. It didn’t help that it was my freshman year. I was like ‘What the hell is this?’ Extremely loud with nothing but black and yellow everywhere.

Q: How happy were you when Wichita State left the Valley?

A: Not happy at all 'cause we would give y’all problems these days.

Q: What was the most challenging moment in your college career?

A: Other than Russian history, I would have to say that 0-5 start last (MVC) season. Very tough, just searching for answers and trying to stay together. Because at that time, it’s easy to point the finger and quit on each other. That’s when I grew up in my career, I feel.

Q: What was the best road hotel you stayed in?

A: The resort in Cancun. Our program takes care of us. The greatest basketball trip hands down.

Q: What was it about Bradley that kept you there for four years?

A: 1. Great school and academics. 2. Koch Bar and Nate Kennell. I really felt that they were the brothers I never had from Day 1. 3. I believe in loyalty. I went to one elementary school, one middle school, one high school. 4. The coaching staff trusted me to run da show.

Q: Your favorite memory?

A: 1. Our first championship. I was like ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ It still doesn’t feel real. 2. The championship this year. That was personal for me. 3. Y’all’s MVP chants... I’ll remember those forever because that was special and definitely appreciated.

Q: Who is the most competitive guy on the team besides you?

A: Nate Kennell. He never cared about his stats or anything but winning. That’s why I respect him so much. Brothers 4L.

Q: Your favorite arena?

A: CARVER!! The road arena has to the FedEx Forum in Memphis even though they did something to the rims before I came home.

Q: When is No. 5 going into the rafters?

A: We shall see. It was my Day 1 goal when I stepped foot on campus.

Q: What team in the Valley did you enjoy beating the most?

A: A tie between Loyola and Northern IowA:They both think they’re the best thing since sliced bread. Beating Loyola in the semis last year was SWEET revenge and Northern Iowa in the championship left them SICK.

Q: We’re going to miss you. What’s next?

A: I’m going to miss y’all, too. And wherever God and this basketball take me.

