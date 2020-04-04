Editor’s note: A total of 16 boys basketball teams from the Journal Star area have won Illinois state championships. We are reprinting stories about those magical championship seasons. The final entry is about Peoria High's 1908 squad, which was the first Illinois state champ. This story originally appeared in March 8, 1996 editions of the Journal Star.



When you see the hype, the crowds, the television coverage, it's hard to imagine what it was like in 1908, when the first state tournament was played at the Oak Park YMCA.

Peoria High School, now known to everyone except its alums as "Central," won that inaugural state tournament, defeating Wheaton (41-26), Hinsdale (32-25) and Rock Island (48-29).

But the coverage never made the front page of the Peoria Evening Star, which hired a stringer rather than send a reporter to the tourney.

And when Peoria won the title, the lead story on the sports page was about tryouts for the Peoria Distillers of the Three-Eye baseball league; followed by boxing news and more Three-Eye notes.

Nevertheless, the newspaper accounts of the first state tournament didn't lack for color or controversy — although players' first names were rarely to be found.

"The games were sensational in the extreme," the Star reported on Sunday, March 29. "Trefzger threw 20 baskets on free throws from the foul line — and had it not been for this sensational work, Peoria would have lost the game."

The controversy also involved a Peoria-area school.

Washington, whose supporters believed it to have the best team in Illinois, pulled out of the tournament the day before it started, along with Rockford, another powerhouse.

The reasons for pulling out were not made clear in the newspaper story, which still offered comment:

"Evidently suffering from a severe case of refrigerated extremities, the Washington high school basketball five, the team that has been claiming the state championship for many months, pulled out of the state high school tournament," the Star said in its preview of the tournament.

"When it comes down to entering a state tournament, which will decisively prove the claims of the rival teams, however, both Washington and Rockford flunk and refuse to enter the play."

In Oak Park, Lynch Conway, William Forrest and Frank Worley of Peoria were named to the five-player all-tournament team, along with Richard Litt of Rock Island and Howard Blndgett of Hinsdale.

''The manner in which (Peoria) went through the tournament was most sensational, and they are being praised by all of the metropolitan newspapers," the Star reported.

Moreover, PHS won a banner, "which will arrive in a few days," and each player was presented a gold lapel button.

"A mass meeting is to be held at the high school today," the newspaper report concluded on Monday, March 30. "at which the team's victory will be celebrated, and it is probable that a banquet Will be arranged in honor of the members of the victorious squad."