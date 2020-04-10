PEORIA — The fledgling Peoria City soccer team says it will delay its inaugural season in the USL League Two until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Peoria City has made the difficult decision to delay our inaugural season until 2021," said BU soccer coach Jim DeRose, who serves as lead administrator for the Peoria City team venture, in a statement issued Friday. "The COVID-19 international pandemic has forced the suspension of large gatherings and athletic competitions across the globe, while the state of Illinois has issued a ‘Shelter-at-Home’ directive for all but essential businesses and operations.

"Abiding by the directive, Bradley University has closed all of its facilities to the public, including Shea Stadium, home venue of Peoria City.

"We remain committed to bringing USL League Two to Peoria and appreciate the understanding of everyone involved – the league office; Kim Blickenstaff and the KDB Group; our supporters, players and coaches; and all that worked tirelessly to make Peoria City a reality."

The United Soccer League -- a circuit designed to showcase top amateur players in North America -- added Peoria's team in late January.

There are 82 teams in 12 divisions in League Two, and Peoria was scheduled to make its debut in a May 9 game.

"As it has from the start, the health and well-being of the communities our clubs represent — including our supporters, staff, players, coaches, partners, families and friends — must come first," said USL League Two vice-president Joel Nash in a statement issued Friday. "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Peoria City to League Two next year."

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.