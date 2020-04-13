Three members of the Bradley men’s and women’s basketball programs were named to the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association Scholar-Athlete Team, according to an announcement Monday.

Senior guard Nate Kennell was one of 11 men’s players to earn recognition, while the women’s team placed two of the 10 honorees – senior center Chelsea Brackmann and junior guard Gabi Haack.

Bradley’s basketball programs had combined for eight such awards since the program’s inception in 2002, most recently by men’s player Walt Lemon, Jr. in 2014. The 2010 season is the only other year in which both programs had players recognized.

The BU men (23-11) became the ninth in Missouri Valley Conference history to repeat as MVC tournament champions. The Bradley women (22-7, 13-5) set program records for overall and conference wins in a season. The 45 combined wins by the two programs were the most in the Valley in 2019-20.

Kennell is majoring in management information systems and has a 3.52 GPA. Brackmann has a 3.57 cumulative GPA as a health science major. Haack has a 3.76 cumulative GPA as an elementary education major.

The Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to enhance initiatives common to its membership: Division I institutions that do not sponsor football. For more information, visit www.div1aaa-ada.com.