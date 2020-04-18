Plaza Lanes proprietor Gary Alstott has been turning the negative situation of the coronavirus shutdown into a positive result.

Alstott, who also owns a Plaza Lanes in Crawfordsville, Ind., has been using the forced down time to catch up on some needed upkeep at the centers.

“With the uncertainty of when we might open, I’ve been using this time to work on maintenance type projects that we usually don’t attempts since we are open seven days a week,” he said. “We reorganized our front counter area, and we are in the process of cleaning and painting our kitchen and walk-in coolers.

“We will continue to work on other areas as well if we don’t get any updates after next week. The same for Indiana. We have three people working part-time to help with projects while we are closed.”

Alstott, a Peoria association Hall of Famer, is a regular on the PBA50 Tour, which is also on a brief break because of the pandemic. But he hasn’t been taking advantage of having his own lanes where he can practice, basically, any time he wants.

The senior tour, which was supposed to start this week, was pushed back to a starting date of May 31 at Lubbock, Texas, followed by stops in Las Vegas and Brentwood, Calif.

“I’ve only bowled once since the shut down, and that was with my family as a way to get out of the house and enjoy ourselves,” he said. “I really won’t start practicing until May.

“I’ve talked to a number of my tour friends, and most are using this time to watch old bowling events and relax. We really don’t know if this west coast swing will happen or not, but we feel pretty confident the Midwest Swing, which starts in July, should be a go.”

In the meantime, Alstott is sitting in on the Illinois State BPAA weekly conference calls.

“They cover updates from Springfield, Washington and our major suppliers,” he said. “This helps keep me informed with what’s happening with funding options, video gaming and insurance.

“As I said, I’m doing these other projects, and it keeps me plenty busy – which is great.”

Bowling losses

Donna Schmidt, a member of the Peoria association Hall of Fame, died at her home in West Peoria on April 11 at the age of 82.

She was a member of the Peoria women’s bowling association board of directors for more than 20 years, and was a frequent spectator to watch her husband, Ron (also a Hall of Famer) bowl in league and tournament sessions.

Condolences to the family.

On a national level, Juanita Weber, the wife of the late, great Dick Weber, and mother of current PBA50 standout Pete Weber, died on Monday in a St. Louis assisted living center at the age of 89. She had been in declining health for some time.

Juanita was the matriarch of the PBA’s most famous bowling family. Her husband was a great ambassador for the sport, and won 30 career PBA titles. Her eldest son Rich Weber was a long-time PBA Midwest Region manager. Another son, John Weber, is the director of PBA50 and PBA Regional Tours, while youngest son Pete, like his dad, is a member of the PBA Hall of Fame and a 37-time PBA champion.

I was lucky enough to know her during my time on the PBA road staff, and she was as nice a lady as they come. She will be missed.

More bowling changes

As expected, the United States Bowling Congress has moved the start of the 2020 USBC Open Championships and the 2020 USBC Women’s Championships again. There also will be a modified format used to allow for increased social distancing for competitors.

The Open Championships will be held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., starting on Sept. 12 and running through Nov. 21.

The Women Championships will run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 18 at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

The International Bowling Campus Youth Development also officially canceled the national youth championships, which includes the Junior Gold Championships, because of the coronavirus threat.

The events canceled includes the USA Bowling National Championships, the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships and the Survivor tournament. More than 4,000 junior bowlers had qualified for the events, which were scheduled to run July 8-26 in Las Vegas.

The USBC also has suspended the Team USA and Junior Team USA programs for the remainder of the year. All 2020 Team USA and Junior Team USA members, if they remain age-eligible, automatically will be placed on their respective teams for 2021.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.