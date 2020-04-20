Editor’s note: The Journal Star has asked area sports figures, from players to coaches and administrators, team owners and those working in the games we love from sandlot to big-league levels, to write down their thoughts and experiences as they shelter with the rest of us from the coronavirus pandemic:

This Coronavirus pandemic has turned the LeHew household upside down this spring.

Zofia, our daughter, is a freshman at Illinois State University and running track and field.

We had planned a busy spring by watching her at some weekend track meets along with a busy CDGA schedule to get golf courses up to speed on the new World Handicap System.

Instead, we are in the house 24/7 (other than going to the grocery store).

I’m working from home and practicing 50-yard shots in the backyard, while (his wife) Kim is recovering from recent brain surgery and our daughter is doing online classes from her "upgraded" dorm room.

So we had one semester as "empty nesters" and then back to normal (no, this is not normal).

Zofia has been running in the neighborhood and lifting weights in the basement to stay in shape for her next three years.

With the new NCAA ruling, that could be the next four years if she chooses.

Rick LeHew is a Brimfield resident and staff member of the Chicago District Golf Association. He is a seven-time winner of the Peoria Men’s City golf tournament.