PEORIA — Champions at last.

Well, in the simulation world, at least.

The Peoria Rivermen got the title they waited so long for, beating the Huntsville Havoc 2-0 in Game 3 of the SPHL President’s Cup Finals at Carver Arena.

Ken Massey’s computer has been part of the NCAA football rankings system. He is a brilliant guy and owns a site that ranks and offers simulations on just about any sport, and every level of leagues within them, that you can think of. His site was used for this postseason simulation.

The Rivermen won the opening game of the best-of-3 series, 3-1, at Carver Arena.

Facing elimination, Huntsville countered for a 2-1 win in Game 2 in Alabama, and set the stage for the winner-take-all finale.

The Havoc were no strangers to this situation. They beat Peoria in a Game 3 finale to win the SPHL title in Carver Arena in the 2017-18 season.

But this time, SPHL Goaltender of the Year Eric Levine tossed a shutout and winger Jordan Ernst notched the game-winner.

“Not this time,” shouted Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman in simulated quotes amid a simulated celebration. “All season, this team has responded to adversity, did what it had to do to win. There’s nothing left to do now but celebrate.”

Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel emerged from amid a wild celebration and said, “We finally got there. This means so much for us, to be able to give this championship to our community, and to win it for each other.”

COVID-19 killed the 2019-20 SPHL season, and ravaged other sports as well. We’ll never really know what would have happened to these Rivermen, who were 33-8-5 when the season was halted.

One day, they’ll play for real again. And one season, they’ll win it all for real, too.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.