PEORIA — A Ruffin will stay in charge of the Peoria High boys basketball program, pending school board approval.

Daniel Ruffin, son of 16-year head coach Dan Ruffin, has accepted the position, PHS athletic director Brien Dunphy confirmed in a text Monday.

The younger Ruffin, 35, a former standout guard at both Peoria High and Bradley, has coached for the past six years in the Lions’ program, the last two as a varsity assistant.

"I think the world of Daniel and think he’ll do a good job," said Chuck Buescher, Ruffin’s coach at both Peoria High and Bradley. "Daniel is a good hire. He’s a PHS guy and he loves basketball. You have to be able to relate to the kids. He was always one of the most popular players on our teams. Everybody liked him. I believe in him."

When Dan Ruffin announced his retirement on March 23, he said it was time for a younger face to be in charge. Daniel Ruffin publicly expressed his interest at that time.

"I’ve been preparing for it," the younger Ruffin said last month. "I’ve been trying to gather as much as possible from (Dan Ruffin) and maybe have the opportunity to fill his seat. I guess anything can happen. But I’m definitely going to go after it."

Daniel Ruffin was instrumental from the point guard spot in leading the Lions to the 2003 Class AA state championship. He moved on to Bradley and served as the Braves’ starting point guard for all four seasons from 2004-08.

During his sophomore year, he helped Bradley reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in 51 years with victories over Kansas and Pittsburgh.

Ruffin finished his BU career ranked third all-time in assists with 644, fourth in free-throw percentage at .819 and fifth all-time in steals with 207. His 1,280 career points rank 23rd on the all-time Bradley scoring list.

Since winning the Class 3A state championship in 2012, the Lions have posted just two winning seasons and have gone 92-135 overall. The last seven years have seen early regional tournament exits for a program that had won 19 consecutive regional titles from 1986-2005.

Peoria High finished 16-13 last season.

