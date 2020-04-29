Editor’s note: The Journal Star has asked area sports figures, from players to coaches and administrators, team owners and those working in the games we love from sandlot to big-league levels, to write down their thoughts and experiences as they shelter with the rest of us from the coronavirus pandemic:

Rachel Hickey is a sophomore cross country and track and field athlete at Illinois State University. She won the 1600-meter title at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships in February. The LaSalle-Peru graduate is in the Team USA system and is working toward lowering her times to qualify for the Olympic Trials. At L-P, she was a two-time state champion in the 1600 and two-time runner-up in the 800. She is also a sportswriter for Illinois State University’s student newspaper, The Vidette.

PERU — A whole month has passed since the heartbreaking news was released of the NCAA and Missouri Valley Conference cancellations of spring athletics. While April has seemed like a real-life rendition of Groundhog’s Day, this month has granted me an opportunity to ponder and grow.

At the time of the news, I was devastated. Each morning it became harder to get out of bed in the mornings as the reality of what was truly began to sink in. I lost motivation to even get out the door for a brief 3-mile shakeout. I questioned the purpose of continuing to train and put my body though this if the next opportunity to compete was not until September. I went through this period of "woe is me", in that I realized my first collegiate outdoor track season would-be put-on hold yet again, and this time when I was healthy and in peak fitness.

This period lasted approximately one week, just enough time to unload my negative emotions and reactions. Then, it was right back to work, and this time with a renewed fire and passion for what I do.

I started by simply going back to the basics: just go out and run. I did not put any paces or distance expectations on myself, but rather just ran with the goal of finding joy again. I also put an emphasis on all the "little things", such as core, hip mobility and band exercises that will help me maintain basic strength during this time without access to a gym facility.

In doing so, I reminded myself of why I started running in the first place: because I loved to do it. I love the feeling that comes with a runner’s high during a long, grueling session. I love the burning sensation in my legs and lungs after a fast interval. I live for the personal satisfaction that comes with a shiny new personal best.

I love this sport, and therefore, I needed to view this hiatus as an opportunity, rather than a setback. These next five months will determine the have’s from the have not’s in terms of passion and dedication. Those who truly want to improve and succeed will take this time as an opportunity to capitalize on their strengths and improve on their weaknesses. Those who do not put in the work when nobody’s watching will show this when everybody watches again.

So, for the last month or so I have been logging some of my highest quality of training to date. I have hit weekly mileage highs that will only benefit me going into this summer when we train for the highly anticipated fall cross country season. I have been doing time trials to simulate the track season I would have had, and actually seen personal growth and results. I have felt myself grow, both as an athlete and as a person.

When I am not running the same (repetitive) streets of my hometown, I am busy with my 18 credit hours of schoolwork that is continuing to mount. I attend lectures via Zoom during my regularly scheduled class times, which helps me maintain a consistent schedule during this quarantine. Thanks to this schedule I actually know what day it is still even though they seem to blend together more and more.

While the world seems to be throwing everything it can at us, and all my previous plans for this spring and summer have effectively been derailed, I continue to choose hope. I know that there are bigger and better things in store for me, and that this was just a step in the process. I have always believed that your mindset makes or breaks you, therefore, I choose to remain optimistic even in the face of uncertainty.

I know there will be another opportunity to toe the line, and when that time comes, I will be ready. I am continuing to train for that next opportunity, and potentially an even larger one in 2021 or 2024. I am choosing to find peace in the solitude, for when the restrictions are lifted I want to come back with a bang. I will never again take a chance to compete for granted and I will relish in those feelings of pain and joy.

To all my fellow athletes out there reading this, keep the faith and continue to have hope.

Remind yourself of why you started: it will motivate and inspire you through these tough times. I look forward to seeing each and every one of you compete again, and when you do, it better be with a smile demonstrating nothing but pure joy.

