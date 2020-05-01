BARTONVILLE — Jarrett Brown is back in the high school boys basketball coaching ranks. And he's keeping his "day job."

The former Morton coach was named the new coach at Limestone this week after the school board voted unanimously to approve his hire.

Brown, 48, will continue as general manager of the Renewal by Andersen of Central Illinois and the Quad Cities window replacement company based in Peoria and Davenport, Iowa.

At Limestone, Brown will take over the coaching duties from Eddie Mathews, who resigned in early April after nine years in charge of the Rockets including a third-place finish in Class 3A in 2013.

Limestone was 11-21 last season and 127-136 during Mathews' tenure.

Emotions will be swirling next season when Limestone faces Morton in Mid-Illini Conference games.

Matt Franks replaced Brown as coach at Morton. Franks played for Brown for two seasons at Tolono Unity and later was an assistant coach on Brown's staff for several seasons at Tolono Unity.

Brown began the Gameball Run, a fundraiser for OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois, while he was at Morton. The multi-faceted event has raised more than $600,000 over the past eight years.

Next season's Gameball Run check presentation game at Morton is against Limestone.

When Brown left Morton in 2017 to take the job at Renewal by Andersen, he said it was the right time for his family for him to make the move.

Family was an equally important part of his latest career decision.

"The Limestone job appealed to me, " Brown said. "It's a basketball-rich high school with eight feeder schools, so there's the challenge of melding those schools' programs into one program. Plus, it was the right time for my family for me to get back into coaching.

"I appreciate the fact that my bosses at Limestone and Renewal by Andersen trust me to do both jobs."

Limestone athletics director Brian Clausen said he's certain Brown can handle the double duty.

"If anyone can do it, Jarrett can," Clausen said. "When we were interviewing Jarrett, his overall presence screamed leadership. He'll lead the young men on our team on the right path in basketball and in life.

"We're fortunate that someone of Jarrett's caliber fell into our lap during our search for a new coach."

Clausen said about 10 candidates applied for the Limestone coaching job and two were interviewed.

"None of the candidates were in-house, so we knew the new coach would be someone who didn't work in our building," he said.

Sam Heer, president/owner of Renewal by Andersen, also is comfortable with Brown bouncing between the two jobs.

"If I didn't think Jarrett would be great at both jobs, I wouldn't have given him the opportunity to do it," Heer said.

Heer said Brown's skill set is a perfect fit to be a general manager and coach.

"Jarrett is a motivator and great listener. He understands each individual's needs and balances that with the need to get a job done as a team," Heer said.

Brown said he's looking forward to get back into coaching because of his love for leadership what it takes to be a coach.

"I study leadership. I research leadership. It's what I try to be best at professionally," he said.

"As far as coaching, there's nothing that mimics what it's like during a season to prepare for a two-hour practice, go into the gym, evaluate what worked and didn't work during practice, and do it all again the next day."

Brown said he's looking forward to returning to the Mid-Illini boys basketball wars.

"I look at the Mid-Illini as the high school version of the Big Ten," Brown said. "Games are physical, teams are well coached, the venues are great and the games are always well-attended. I'm still friends with several of the coaches in the conference."

Brown was Morton's coach for seven seasons before he resigned as coach and a physical education teacher at the school in 2017.

The Potters had three 20-win seasons and won three Mid-Illini championships, two regional titles and one sectional title while Brown was coach.

Morton went 25-8 in the 2010-11 season and advanced to the supersectionals in the state series.

Brown and his wife Susie, who live in Morton, have three children ages 11, 16 and 19.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.