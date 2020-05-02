CHAMPAIGN — David Yoh still gets nervous before every routine.

To anyone who has been to an Illinois basketball game and has witnessed the gargantuan, 16-foot-tall flags paraded around the upper concourses of the State Farm Center as part of a longstanding tradition in Champaign, it’s obvious why.

The flags, one with a huge, orange Illinois "Block I" cast against a navy background, and the other being a navy ‘I’ on an orange background, are freakin’ humongous. And heavy.

But for Yoh, who jumped into Illinois cheerleading as a senior this past year, it’s a thrilling experience and a chance to be a part of the pageantry that so many love about collegiate athletics.

So whenever it’s his turn to do the loop — up two flights of stairs from the court, around the concourse and back down again to circle the floor — during a timeout early in the second half, his mind goes blank.

"It’s just easier not to think about anything," Yoh said. "Empty your mind and just run it. You know it’s going to end eventually, you know the routine. You’ve done it multiple times."

Each game, during a timeout early in the second half, cheerleading coach Stephanie Record gets the signal from the Marching Illini and the marketing team.

Yoh and his teammates form a rotating cast of flag runners, taking turns doing the 100-level route, the dreaded 200-level route — which nearly requires a dead sprint — and leading the team out of the tunnel at the beginning of each half.

When the band jolts into Rossini’s "William Tell Overture," the runners dash up the steps to the concourses, pausing for a moment before taking off around the arena at the same time. A line of cheerleaders trail the runner on the 100-level, each carrying much smaller flags that spell out I-L-L-I-N-O-I-S, while three or four cheerleaders bring up the rear.

As the the flags begin to make their way around the arena, the fans of each section rise to their feet, some clapping along to the music and others showing their appreciation as the flags rush by. The effect produced in the stands is something of a standing ovation mixed with the wave.

The runners make it look easy.

Sami Bourjas, a three-year veteran who is wrapping up his senior year at Illinois, says it’s not too bad.

"It’s not hard," Bourjas said. "It’s just if you mess up, you look really dumb. It’s very simple."

The Illini flag runners are all ripped. They launch their teammates into the air with ease and precision on a regular basis. Even Bourjas admits that carrying out the routine without a hitch takes concentration.

Perhaps, an oblivious fan gets in the way or the runner missteps while descending down the stairs on the backend of the routine.

"You need to pay attention," Bourjas said. "Otherwise you end up on Twitter, and it just doesn’t look good."

Now in her 26th year as coach, Record has had to alter the routine several times to ensure the tradition’s survival after the renovated State Farm Center opened in 2015.

The $169.5 million project didn’t take the running of the flags into much consideration when adding more club level seats and luxury suites. The suites cut off the continuous concourse in the lower 100 level, but the tradition had existed since before Record arrived on campus as a student back in 1990.

Record wasn’t about to let it be awkwardly affected by the new physical barriers, so she changed the routine to allow for one that was similar to what fans had seen for years.

On the upper concourse, the top of the suites forced Record to plan a handoff of the flag, meaning that three total runners now do the routine.

The top runner has always had to go faster in order to cover the ground to stay even with the runner on the lower concourse, and the handoff happens shortly after the runner and cheerleaders on the lower concourse turn down the stairs behind the hoop. The train darts past the the Orange Krush and back onto the court where its circles the perimeter of the hardwood as the rest of the team performs an on-court routine.

Meanwhile, the top runner continues his circumferential sprint, completing a 360-degree route.

All agree the hardest part of the routine is running fast enough to keep the flag billowing out behind the runner, fully displaying the ‘Block I’, without losing control and stumbling.

"You want to find that sweet spot where it’s behind you," Bourjas said. "If you’re not going fast, it doesn’t look like an I anymore, and that doesn’t look good at all."

On the descent, though, sometimes it’s better to be a little more cautious.

"I’m taking baby steps on the way down the stairs every single time," Bourjas said. "The last thing I want to do is fall down those stairs."

This season, as the Illini went on a mid-year tear to win seven straight Big Ten games before placing fourth in the conference, there was a noticeable rejuvenation of virtually every aspect of the gameday experience.

Record noticed the fans getting more into the game, but also into her unit’s routines. As the State Farm Center began to sell out down the stretch, the energy in the building rocketed.

"If you’ve been there, you’ve noticed the total difference in the fan atmosphere, the engagement of the Krush and all that," Record said. "All of that raises to a different level.

"But regardless of how our team’s doing, we’re there doing what we do every game."

Even when stars like Ayo Dosunmu or Kofi Cockburn dominate the vast majority of the attention during games, for about 90 seconds, the guys whisking around mammoth flags get their moment in the spotlight.

And both Yoh and Bourjas love it.

"It’s unreal," Bourjas said. "I mean, if you’re on the cheerleading team you like attention. It’s a big thing that we all have in common and you get a lot of it when you’re running the big flags. It’s fun."

"People recognize you," Yoh said.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t feel the pressure of 15,000-plus looking on.

"It’s still nervewracking," Yoh said. "It still gets me nervous for some reason, but I enjoy every minute of it."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.