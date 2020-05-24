CHAMPAIGN — More than two months have passed without collegiate athletics, but as the NCAA continues to assess when and how to return during the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is setting a detailed plan in motion in Champaign-Urbana.

Whitman, who shared the gist of Illinois’ plan in a Zoom call on Friday afternoon, said that student-athletes will begin returning to campus as soon as June 3 on a voluntary basis.

The return will occur in multiple waves of athletes, ranging from roughly 35 to 45 per wave, with football and basketball players expected to make up the bulk of the first wave.

The move comes as the university continues to mull over whether to have in-person classes in the fall, but Whitman hinted that decision may be coming in the not-too-distant future.

“We’re cognizant of the fact that once we get the green light to resume competition, we want them to be in a place physically to minimize risk of injury and to be able to compete at the level that they are expected to,” Whitman said. “So it was important to us, once the NCAA opened the door for campus returns on a voluntary basis, that we provide that opportunity to as many student-athletes as we felt we could responsibly and in a way that provides for their health and safety.”

The move makes Illinois the fourth Big Ten school to announce a return to voluntary workouts, including Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State.

Illinois associate athletic director and director of sports medicine Randy Ballard, who was also on the call, explained that athletes will be quarantined in campus dorms upon arrival, but they won’t just be able to pack and return to campus straight away.

First, Ballard said, they will have to fill out a detailed questionnaire addressing whether they may have been exposed to the virus. Athletes will be tested multiple times, including before and after their quarantine.

“There will be repetitive tests, probably for the foreseeable future,” Ballard said. “We'll test on the front end and the back end of that quarantine process, which may be different from some of our peers.”

“And then following that, yes, (testing is) likely on weekly or biweekly measures,” he continued. “We will be doing repeat testing to identify, as we’ve seen, one of the biggest challenges with COVID is the fact that you can be asymptomatic and carrying it. Not only will there be weekly testing, there will be testing daily.”

Athletes who have underlying health conditions, or those who may not yet be comfortable returning to campus, will likely be among the last to return.

Even though the vast majority of the student body is not on campus during the summer, most athletes do remain on campus, training and taking courses. This won’t be quite like that though. Whitman said Illinois is planning to have athletes train at specialized times and with as few people occupying training spaces as possible. Illinois has already stepped up the sanitization efforts across all of its facilities, and Whitman said that the current staffing levels are expected to be sufficient in the return to workouts.

One reason for announcing a return before the NCAA and the Big Ten have released concrete plans, Whitman noted, was to give athletes ample time to get back in shape. The long layoff has made that difficult — and for some athletes impossible to some extent.

“We want to be sure that we're finding that balance between protecting their own physical health from a from a soft tissue perspective, recognize they haven't had access equipment and facilities to coaching,” Whitman said. “We want to give them as much runway as we can to get back to a point of consistent physical training so that they're prepared for the rigors of what the fall will bring. But also, we certainly wouldn't do it if we weren't comfortable that we've been able to put a plan together that really did provide further help.”

Football and men’s basketball players will return, for the most part, between June 3 and June 8, while women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer players are expected to return near the beginning of July.

Due to NCAA compliance rules, cross country athletes will not return until mid-August, while Illinois is electing to bring golf, tennis and spring sports programs back last.

Illinois worked with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, as well as Carle Hospital and McKinley Health Center officials in the creation of the plan.

Training schedules will dictate that roommates train together so as to minimize the overall exposure for the athletes.

Whitman said that if there are any positive tests, Illinois will use contact tracing and quarantines to prevent an outbreak. He also said that Illinois would examine all options available in amending the plan should positive tests occur.

Inherently, Whitman acknowledged, there is a sort of social pressure created by the decision to allow athletes to return on a voluntary, rather than mandatory basis. But Whitman encouraged athletes to think independently, emphasizing that no pressure will come from administration or coaches.

“I think that's certainly possible,” he said. “I feel comfortable that that pressure won't be coming from us, the administration, or us, the coaching staff. We will go to great lengths to convey that message.”

Furthermore, there will be a third party to which athletes can voice concerns and speak with about safety and information.

“I'm sure all of us have probably experienced some level of (social pressure) in our own lives,” Whitman said. “I know just walking through the neighborhood near where I live, you'll see some people who have chosen to be pretty together in their driveways or in the street. And you see other people who are bundled up with masks and gloves. Everybody, I think, has to learn how to navigate a little bit on their own in the situation, make decisions that they feel are in their own best interests.”

Ultimately, Illinois expects the “vast majority” of student-athletes will opt to return.

“There are there are teaching moments here,” Whitman said. “And I think it's important for us to really encourage our student athletes to be independent, to to be strong and to not be afraid to express their voice or their opinion, even if that potentially differs from the voice our opinion of those around them.”

