PEORIA — Six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors are scheduled to present awards at the Best of Central Illinois Preps online show slated for 6 p.m. June 18.

Belichick will present the coach and team of the year awards for the 2019-2020 high school sports season. Curry will announce the top players in girls and boys basketball.

Belichick has 11 more playoff victories than any other NFL coach and is third behind only George Halas and Don Shula in regular-season wins. He’s led the New England Patriots for 20 years, leading them to the Super Bowl nine times.

Curry, 32, is known as one of the best shooters in NBA history. He grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and played college basketball for Davidson, where he was a star and broke records starting in his freshman year.

Belichick and Curry join a long list of star athletes who are scheduled to announce the Journal Star’s top athletes and coaches, including: Patrick Mahomes, Venus Williams, Michael Phelps, Drew Brees, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jordan Burroughs, Gary Woodland, Misty May-Treanor and Rose Lavelle. Broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin will host the awards show.

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, pjstar.com/bestofpreps thanks to the continued support of title sponsors CEFCU, Mike Murphy Ford and Ray Dennison Chevrolet Powerhouse.

Honorees, who have been listed on the event website and in the Journal Star, should have registered to receive a special gift package that will be mailed to their home prior to the event. If they failed to register by May 17, their certificate and medal will be available for pickup at the Journal Star office at a future date. Registration is not required to watch the show.

Not all state sanctioned sports will be included in the Players of the Year awards due to spring sports cancellations required by the COVID pandemic. Instead, there will be a recognition of seniors who missed their final sports seasons as part of a national tribute video that will be included in the broadcast.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Best of Central Illinois Preps show, at sportsawards.usatoday.com or pjstar.com/bestofpreps.