The Illinois High School Association said it is still working with state health officials and will release details of “Return to Play Guidelines” on Monday, according to a release from the organization on Friday.

“We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1,” IHSA esecutive director Craig Anderson said in a release.

“The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) continue to work together to finalize Return to Play Guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH’s best practices.”