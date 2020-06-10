The Illinois High School Association’s board of directors will deliberate and vote Monday to determine which city will host the boys and girls basketball state finals.

Peoria has hosted the boys finals since 1996 and the girls have been in Normal since 1992. This year’s boys finals were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the Civic Center in Peoria is in the running to host both the boys and girls finals. State Farm Center in Champaign has bid for the boys only and Redbird Arena in Normal the girls only. It is a three-year contract, running 2021-23.

The meeting will be done remotely, via a video conference call.

“It had initially been my intention to hold off on making a decision on host venues until the IHSA Board of Directors were able to meet again in person,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact our timeline, we have reached a juncture where we believe it will become detrimental to the potential host venue or venues, as well as our staff, if we continue to wait any longer. ... We appreciate the patience of everyone involved in this process.”