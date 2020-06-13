CHICAGO — Sammy Sosa's legacy is complicated, and you have to wonder if things would be different had he not walked out on the Cubs at the end of the 2004 season and admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.

But those two choices were his and his alone, and Sosa's refusal to deal with those issues over the years leaves us with few options.

We can give forgive Sosa for his mistakes even if he refuses to apologize — as many of his former teammates have done — or we can ignore his contributions to Cubs history and keep waiting for a mea culpa that likely never will come.

It's that simple.

I'm not going to tell anyone how to think — there is no right or wrong. But as someone who knew Sosa well during his evolution from relatively obscure outfielder to nationally known sports figure, I don't believe he was a bad person and I do wish he would make it easier on his fans and try to reconnect with the Cubs family.

Things change over time. Mark Grace is back in the Cubs TV booth, something I never thought I'd see after his stormy exit. Carlos Zambrano was welcomed back at the Cubs Convention in spite of a similarly unfortunate walkout on his teammates in 2011.

Life is too short, and the Rickettses, to their credit, have given Grace and Zambrano the opportunity to let fans focus on their many contributions over the years instead of some blemishes. You can't erase history, but you can move on, as many teams do.

People might never forget Sosa's mistakes, but some will be willing to forgive him as long as he says the right things and shows contriteness.

Alas, that's not happening in "Long Gone Summer," the upcoming ESPN documentary on the great home run race between Sosa and Mark McGwire, at least according to colleagues who have seen it.

No surprise. I didn't expect Sosa to use this forum as the road to forgiveness. And because there is no smoking gun aside from a 2009 New York Times report of Sosa failing a test in 2003 — along with about 100 others, including Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and David Ortiz — perhaps he feels no need to admit to failing a test that was supposed to be anonymous.

No matter how you feel, there's no debate Sosa — who spent 13 seasons on the North Side — was a legendary figure in franchise history and won't soon be forgotten even if he spends the rest of his life in Cubs exile.

So here are some of the best and worst episodes of his Cubs career, or Good Sammy and Bad Sammy.

Good Sammy: In perhaps his greatest day as a Cub, Sosa hits home runs 61 and 62 in a wild 11-10 comeback win over the Brewers on Sept 13, 1998, at Wrigley Field, passing Babe Ruth and Roger Maris on the all-time home run list and temporarily tying McGwire. After hitting No. 62, the theme from "2001: A Space Odyssey" is blasted over the Wrigley public address system as he rounds the bases. After Grace's game-winning home run, teammates carry Sosa off the field. "Unbelievable," he says. "It was something I can't even believe I was doing."

Bad Sammy: Sosa bat breaks during the first inning of a June 3, 2003 game against the Rays, and pieces of cork come flying out. Afterward he claims he used the bat for batting practice only "to put on a show" for fans. "I'm just trying to go and get ready for the game, and I picked the wrong bat," he says. MLB security confiscates all of Sosa's bats for inspection but had given the Cubs enough time to make sure no more corked bats were in the clubhouse. Not one was found. Sosa acknowledges it was a "mistake" and accepts blame. Manager Dusty Baker says he believes Sosa: "In our society, you're supposed to be innocent until proven guilty." Baker then adds that MLB security searched for evidence like it was "looking for the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list." The incident may have been the beginning of the end of Sosa's image.

Good Sammy: On Oct. 2, 2001, Sosa becomes the first player in major league history with three seasons or 60 or more home runs. He had gone 16 at-bats stuck on No. 59 when he connects off Reds left-hander Lance Davis at Wrigley Field. "I was getting a little anxious because everyone in the whole world was waiting for me to (hit No. 60)," he says. "When I was rounding the bases, I was thinking of everything that I've been through. I felt great for my family and for my people."

Bad Sammy: In final game of the 2004 season, Sosa leaves Wrigley Field without permission. Baker says it was the second time he had done so, and "I didn't think it should happen again." It's revealed later that Sosa's boombox was smashed in the clubhouse by teammates angered over his decision. Sosa claims in a Chicago Sun-Times interview that he left during the seventh inning, but the next day the Cubs reveal to reporters they have videotaped evidence of him leaving the parking lot in the first. The war of words leads to Sosa's exit as a Cub. Traded to the Orioles over the winter, he never steps foot in Wrigley again.

Good Sammy: Sosa hits his 500th career home run on April 4, 2003, at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, becoming the 18th player in history and the first Latin player to reach the milestone. "Sometimes I want to cry a little bit," he says, "because only I know where I came from. Only I know what I've been through." Chicago Tribune baseball columnist Phil Rogers writes: "Regardless how much further Sosa goes, he has assured himself a spot in the Hall of Fame." Sosa hits No. 600 against the Cubs as a member of the Rangers on June 20, 2007, becoming the fifth player to reach the mark alongside Hank Aaron, Bonds, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays. But because of PED allegations, Sosa never has come close to being elected in his seven years on the Hall of Fame ballot. He finished with 13.9% of the vote in 2020 and has three years of eligibility remaining. Players need 75% to gain entrance.

Bad Sammy: With the Cubs trailing the Cardinals 12-4 on the final weekend of the 1997 season at Busch Stadium, Sosa is thrown out on an attempted steal while trying to pad his numbers. Manager Jim Riggleman berates Sosa in the dugout in front of teammates, leading to a rift that leads to Sosa's decision to arrive late for spring training in 1998. His relationship with Riggleman significantly improves that season, but Sosa never maintains a strong relationship with subsequent managers Don Baylor and Baker. Upon his arrival as manager in 1999, Baylor makes a suggestion alluding to Sosa's famous boombox. "A lot of times I don't like to hear anything (after a loss)," he says. "And if I hear music, I can tell you I keep a bat in my room and I know what I can use it for now — and it's not to hit baseballs."

Good Sammy: He earns the National League Most Valuable Player award in 1998, earning 28 of 30 first-place votes. The other two votes, both from St. Louis reporters, are for McGwire. "For them not to have voted for McGwire would be like Londoners not voting for Princess Di," writes Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander. Cardinals manager Tony La Russa argues he never should've said in August that Sosa was the MVP. "I kick myself if I cost him (McGwire) any points," he says.

Bad Sammy: In what began as a tribute to Japanese baseball, Sosa bows to the crowd at the plate after each of his two spring training home runs off Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre on March 17, 1999, at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Ariz. Sosa says Japanese pitchers bowed to him during a series of exhibitions in Japan the previous winter, and he wanted to emulate them. Stottlemyre questions his professionalism and says Sosa would be thrown at by any pitchers in the 1960s for his showboating. Cubs reliever Rod Beck agrees with Stottlemyre and says he probably would throw at a hitter who did the same to him after a home run. Sosa insists he'll stop, then says if fans want him to continue, he'll bow after home runs all season. "Stop complaining about everything," he says of Stottlemyre's critique. Sosa never bowed again.

Good Sammy: On Sept. 27, 2001, after Sosa homers in the first inning of the first game back from the break following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, first-base coach Billy Williams hands him an American flag, and he waves it as he rounds the bases. "It was Bruce Jenner on a budget," writes Tribune columnist Rick Morrissey. It was vintage Sammy, who was his own best PR man back in the day.