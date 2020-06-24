PEORIA – The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Orange Prairie Road has established itself as a unique facility for youth sports in the Midwest since opening four years ago.

And now the 10-field, 50-acre complex (plus a 125,000 square foot dome) has become a trendsetter in helping establish the state’s safety protocols for reopening sporting facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend, LSSC held its first live sports event since March – a local girls softball tournament for high school-aged players. The result was a huge success, said Slugger vice president Rick Gaa.

"We’ve been working on our reopening plan for a long time with local authorities and the health department," Gaa said. "What the state adopted this week (within its Phase 4 plan) is basically what we came up with a month ago. I was informed (by Peoria County administrator Monica Hendrickson) that the DCEO (Department of Commerce and Economic Development) liked our plan and essentially implemented it for the whole state of Illinois. It was quite a compliment and I was very happy about it."

Last weekend was a trial run at Slugger for bigger events to come. This weekend’s USSSA baseball state tournament for boys 8-12 will draw many more teams (60-plus had signed up by Wednesday morning) and more spectators. The tournament begins a 55-day stretch in which events will be held on 38 of them.

"We’re cautiously optimistic," Gaa said. "We feel as a staff, we’re doing everything we can do. We have over 50 acres here to social distance. But we need cooperation and compliance from our guests and that’s what we stress to them in our (pre-tournament) emails, our signage and our PA announcements. We’re doing everything we can and if people comply, I’m very confident."

A large factor in maintaining social distancing at the complex is the concept of staggering the schedule of games.

Instead of starting games at adjoining fields at the same time, they’re begun an hour apart to keep warming up teams and spectators from getting too close to each other. Also, double-elimination tournaments won’t happen in an effort to keep fewer people in the facility.

"We let the schedule do most of the work for us," said Joe Bolen, director of operations and tournaments. "It really does make a big difference. The teams do a good job of keeping their space. And we’ve removed the bleachers and let people bring in their lawn chairs and spread out. Out of the box, it worked pretty well."

It also increased workdays for staff. The usual nine-hour days have turned into 14-hour marathons. Most staff works in shifts other than Gaa and Bolen, who are essentially always on site.

"It does make for a longer day for us, but we’re really focused on the social distancing piece," Gaa said. "We’ve encouraged teams to travel here with essential personnel only and have just one parent per player. For extended family who want to watch the games, we offer a video streaming package for the whole tournament that’s less than the gate fee."

On the field during games, dugouts are not used. Rather, players are spaced six feet apart in a separate area. Temperatures are taken before every game and hand sanitizer is easily accessible on all 10 outdoor fields.

Admission to the complex is strongly encouraged to be conducted in advance through online sites Google and Apple Pay. Concession stands, the restaurant patio and the gift shop are open. They accept cash and credit, but Google and Apple Pay methods are preferred.

"A large majority last weekend did use Google and Apple Pay (for all transactions)," Gaa said. "It was outstanding. There was no congregating at the gate and we (virtually) eliminated cash."

Another safety procedure is the constant attention of staff cleaning surfaces in restrooms, concession stands, dugouts and other common areas.

"We’ve gone to some measures that others have not," Bolen said. "It makes people feel better. That perception is huge during this time we’re in."

After all, that’s the whole idea. If people feel safe and comfortable and have a good experience, they will come back. And there’s always another bat-and-ball tournament at Louisville Slugger.

"None of this is a great benefit for us financially," Bolen said. "But we’re trying to get wheels back on the ground rolling again. So far, it’s worked quite well and has been very well received."

