CHAMPAIGN — Khalan Tolson might be about to step into a much larger role for Illinois football this fall.

After starting four games at linebacker in 2019 after star Jake Hansen’s season-ending injury, Tolson looks set to move into a starting role as a junior.

The Illini have to replace the production of Dele Harding, who earned all-Big Ten first team media honors after leading the Big Ten with 153 tackles and adding 14.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Harding was the heart of Lovie Smith’s defense, which was fourth in the nation in takeaways (28).

With Hansen likely moving to the middle, where Harding played, Tolson is looking to seize one of the outside linebacker slots.

And he’s feeling quite confident in his ability to do so, even after being away from campus for nearly four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My goal is to become a starter and keep doing what I need to do," Tolson said in a Zoom call on Wednesady. "I think I’ll have that starting spot this year."

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native has added about 20 pounds of muscle since coming to Illinois as a three-star recruit and the No. 63 outside linebacker in the Class of 2018.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Tolson wasn’t able to get in a gym while back home in Florida. But he did his best to stay in shape, relying on body weight exercises and running — a lot.

"Before I got back up here, I didn’t really have access to a gym," Tolson said. "I wasn’t able to lift as much, so I just did push-ups and sit-ups. Every day I would go for a run around the lake and I’d run up a hill to work on my explosiveness. I stayed pretty much in shape, I just have to get my strength back a little bit."

And rather than fly back to Champaign, Tolson made the roughly 15-hour trek by car.

Between his time in quarantine and that trip, the junior has had a lot of time to think about what he wants to accomplish this season.

Tolson said there is something relaxing about being on a long, solo car ride. The isolation of it has an introspective element that he enjoys.

He usually leaves home around 2 a.m. — you heard that right — and arrives back in Champaign around 7 p.m. the next evening. It’s not for everyone, but Tolson made the most of the journey back to the Midwest.

"I pop a few Mountain Dews and Red Bulls," he said. "I’ve got a lot of music on my phone, so I can just sit back, relax and just cruise and listen to my music. It really gives you time to relax, when you’re on the road by yourself. I think of it as a positive trip. It definitely helps to be calm, just on a road trip. I think music is the key for me though."

He laughed, a little nervously, when describing the soundtrack to his road trip.

"I have old school, I’ve got hip hop, R&B, new school. Pretty much everything."

His favorites include Atlanta MC’s Jeezy and Lil Baby and fellow Florida natives Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy, but his favorite track harkens back to when he was growing up in 2008.

"I’d probably say Jeezy’s ‘Put On’, that is probably my favorite song right now."

A double-platinum hit from the mid-2000s, the song’s theme actually fits right in with Tolson’s goals this year, except he wants to put on for Champaign instead of Jeezy’s home of Atlanta.

Tolson also wants to represent on the field for his good friend, and now mentor, Bobby Roundtree.

He was with Roundtree when he lost the use of most of his body in a tragic swimming accident last spring in Florida. But he’s also been right there watching and supporting as Roundtree has taken on an inspiring, near-unbelievable recovery process that has seen him regain the use of his upper body.

When Tolson needs that extra edge during a workout or practice, he thinks of how determined Roundtree is.

"If I’m working out and I need an extra gear, I just think about (Bobby)," Tolson said. "He’s like a big mentor to me still. He tells me what to do, how to do it and stuff like that. I use it as motivation. He’s always positive no matter what, so it’s just great to have that around."

Roundtree is back on campus, and though the Illini must socially distance, Tolson has enjoyed seeing his teammates to the extent they are allowed.

Seeing Roundtree’s smile and progress is reinvigorating for Tolson, who is a year younger than the Illini’s former star defensive end.

"It’s been amazing, he’s made a lot of progress," Tolson said. "I talk to him pretty much every day, and I’m just pushing him ahead. He’s getting where he needs to be, so it’s just awesome to see, the progress he’s making. I love to see him post his workout videos. I use that as motivation actually."

Whenever the Illini can begin training camp, however different it will look, Tolson is ready to prove himself to Lovie Smith and linebackers coach Miles Smith.

He will face competition on the outside from junior college transfer Lavar Gardner, redshirt freshman Shammon Cooper and fellow junior Delano Ware.

But unlike the other guys, Tolson has showcased himself strongly to the coaching staff, especially as he stepped up in the wake of Hansen’s injury late last year.

Tolson racked up 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery, while also a regular on special teams.

His best games came in the Illini’s miraculous comeback win over Michigan State, where they stormed back for a narrow win after trailing 28-3, and in the Redbox Bowl loss to California.

At Michigan State, Tolson racked up nine tackles and had a fumble recovery, while he made eight solo tackles against California in the Illini’s first bowl game since 2014.

Tolson said Hansen actually taught him a lot over the course of the year, and he’s looking to put that knowledge to use now.

"I learned pretty much how fast paced the game is," Tolson said. "A lot of things I took away from everything, positives and negatives. But pretty much it’s learning how to prepare for events or how to get ready for game day. (Hansen) really taught me a lot."

