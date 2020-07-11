Editor's note: Please contact organizations to find out the status of events.

Hunter safety classes

Aug. 6-8: At Chillicothe Sportsmen's Club, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Space is limited. To register: (309) 274-5586.

Aug. 21-22: At Wilmor Sportsman’s Club in Morton, 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 (dinner, lunch provided). Limited enrollment. Sponsored by Wilmor Sportsman’s Club and Morton Police Department. To reserve a spot: (309) 266-6666.

Sept. 25-26: At Wilmor Sportsman’s Club in Morton, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 (dinner, lunch provided). Limited enrollment. Sponsored by Wilmor Sportsman’s Club and Morton Police Department. To reserve a spot: (309) 266-6666.

Oct. 8-10: At Chillicothe Sportsmen's Club, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Space is limited. To register: (309) 274-5586.