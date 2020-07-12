PEORIA — There's at least one sporting event this summer where social distancing won't be a problem.

Competitors will go it alone on the water when the 6th annual Kayak Race on Eureka Lake launches on Aug. 22.

The race organizers said Sunday that the event is a go.

The race features several obstacles that must be navigated on the water, then some flat water racing.

Participants are amped up for this race, but the experience level is novice to professional and it's fun.

You'll have to launch your own kayaks to start the race and to land -- in the past, race officials assisted in those tasks.

North Shore Rentals will loan kayaks and paddles to those who need them. They will be sanitized after each use.

Participants need to provide their own life jackets.

Race officials will give away a kayak, paddle and life jacket to a participant this year. Those items are donated by Blaine's Farm and Fleet in Morton.

The race has expanded to add a division of kids aged 12-17.

A Pico de Gallo food truck will be on site, as well as The Wandering Mare drink service.

Registration is limited to 100 participants. Races will run from 8:30 a.m. to around noon, and spectators are welcome to attend.

Net proceeds will be donated to the Association for Developmentally Disabled of Woodford Co.

You can pre-register online at eventbrite.com/e/2020-eureka-kayak-race-tickets-99307786262.

For more info, visit the race's Facebook page at EurekaKayakRace2020.

