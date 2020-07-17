PEKIN -- Scott Hooste says he's a competitive guy.

So much so that when he plays in a golf tournament like the Pekin Park District Senior Open that balances camaraderie with competition, "I have to gear it back."

Hooste needed his competitive fire Wednesday when he began the second and final round of the two-day, 36-hole Senior Open tournament at Parkview Golf Course.

While playing the first hole, Hooste dropped his cellphone on the cart path and the phone broke.

"It was a blessing in one respect. The phone wasn't ringing all the time like it usually does when I play," Hooste said. "But the first couple holes of the round were a struggle for me because I was thinking about how much it was going to cost me to get a new phone."

Hooste recovered from his consternation to shoot 4-under-par 67-69--136 and win the Senior Division championship for the second time in the three years he's played in the Senior Open.

He also won in 2018 and he placed second last year.

"I shot a lot of pars (this week)," Hooste said. "I didn't have a lot of birdies. I do that if I'm playing well. But I only had one bogey in the two rounds."

The Senior Open was the first golf tournament Hooste played in this year.

The 54-year-old Pekin resident, who works in real estate, said it felt strange to finally play competitive golf in mid-July.

"This year has been weird because of the pandemic," he said. "But all the social distancing measures on golf courses don't bother me. I do what I'm told.

"I'm just glad to be able to play golf. When playing golf was taken away from us in Illinois for a couple months this spring, I had to go to Iowa to practice and play. Also, there's some vacant land near my house. I used that as a driving range."

Hooste's 136 total at the Senior Open was one stroke better than runner-up Dan Moran (67-70--137) in the Senior Division. Hooste won a $160 Pekin Park District golf gift card and Moran won a $100 gift card.

Chris Fort (68-71--139), Al Goss (75-73--148) and Steve Funk (73-76--149) placed third through fifth in the Senior Division. They won $80, $50 and $35 gift cards, respectively.

Randy Nell (72-72--144) won a scorecard playoff against Ken Stone (73-71--144) to take the Super Senior Division championship. Nell shot 36 on the back nine of the second round to Stone's 37 to win the playoff.

Terry Evans (78-76--154), Bill Grant (80-76--156) and Rob Emert (78-80--158) finished third through fifth in the Super Senior Division.

The prizes in the Super Senior Division were the same as the Senior Division.

The Senior Open was the first Pekin Park District golf tournament played this year on the district's two courses -- Parkview and Lick Creek.

Cory Proehl, the Park District's director of golf, said there were about a half-dozen more competitors this year in the Senior Open than last year.

There were a combined 34 players in the Senior Division (ages 50-64) and Super Senior Division (ages 65-up).

"There's a lot of excitement about golf this summer. I'm seeing more families play than I have in the last 10 years," said Proehl, who has been Pekin's director of golf since 2018.

Senior Open players hustled Wednesday and finished the tournament before heavy rains invaded the area.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.