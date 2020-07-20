CHICAGO — David Ross already was bald and sported gray hairs in his beard when he joined the Chicago Cubs as a veteran catcher in 2015.

So when Ross is asked repeatedly about COVID-19 testing delays that have caused sudden changes in a routine-oriented sport, the first-year manager responds by calmly navigating his players through heavily scrutinized safety protocols and workouts without additional stress and negativity.

"We got to focus on the Chicago Cubs doing the best work we can," Ross said Wednesday after four players were shuttled from South Bend, Ind., to compensate for the six players who were held out while waiting test results.

"We're on that field and controlling what we can control, and testing is not in our control. So to be frustrated, it's just a waste of energy for me."

At the start of summer camp, Ross joked that handling the coronavirus was not discussed during his interview process with President Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

Nevertheless, he's never raised his voice in conference calls. Instead, he calmly said he was "bothered" after the first delay and smoothly stated the adjustments trigger a "fire drill."

And to prove a point, Ross made an eye-opening — yet succinct — statement regarding the off-the-field actions by him, coaches and players during the pandemic.

"We're staying out of bars," Ross declared.

Ross, 43, has welcomed the task of maximizing the skills of a once-young team that has steadily regressed since winning the 2016 World Series — his final season as a player.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown on March 12, Ross intensified workouts at spring training with more live batting practice sessions, with Yu Darvish and Jon Lester facing the likes of Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward.

This was one of a few methods that separated Ross from predecessor Joe Maddon, but the players showed a willingness to accept Ross' methods.

The scrutiny on Ross' game management will intensify once the season starts Friday night against the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers. But he's sold his players on the comforts of Wrigley Field, based on his insistence that they follow health and safety protocols.

"Unbelievable," newcomer Steven Souza Jr. said of Ross' skills. "He's built for this job. He said something the other day, which I think a lot of managers could benefit from, and that's caring about the player first and then the results.

"I think when you do that, you put everybody in the right place and you can feel when it's genuine. You can feel when somebody's trying to fake their way through it. I've been blessed with great managers, and he fits that mold as well to be able to care for you first. And really level with you, but at the same time motivate you to pick up the slack and do your job."

While most players departed quickly after Tuesday night's intrasquad game to get ample rest for Wednesday's late-morning workout, Ross spent at least 20 minutes chatting with general manager Jed Hoyer near the third-base dugout.

If Ross needs an outlet, it usually comes from Maya, his one-year-old bernedoodle who accompanies him on walks along Lake Michigan, workouts at Wrigley Field or watching television on the couch.

"It's not like a lot of a lot of social interaction," Ross said. "For the most part, it's just me decompressing with my dog."

Many leagues adjusted on the fly as COVID-19 threatened — and eventually shut — down sports.

Ross has relied on his playing experience to strike a balance between supporting his players and keeping them focused — whether it's executing rundowns efficiently or following safety protocols to protect themselves, teammates and family.

"I believe that's helped him a lot in this role right now because guys are dealing with much more than just the physical side of things," said pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. "The mental and the emotional side of what it takes every day to get ready, what they're doing with the virus and the concerns they may have with being healthy and being protective of their families."

And his players. Unlike Maddon, Ross will subtly disagree with a reporter's question.

In a recent conference call, Ross opposed an observation that Craig Kimbrel needed to throw his change-up to become less predictable, acknowledging Kimbrel was working on the pitch but trusted his closer's judgement when to use it.

One week later, Ross poked at an inquiry that fifth-starting candidate Alec Mills be used twice a week instead to shorten the outings of some starters.

"That's a good consideration," Ross deadpanned. "We'll continue to think that process through, and your advice as we work through this."