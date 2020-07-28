Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has opted out of the 2020 season because of health concerns related to COVID-19, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

The news comes as NFL training camps can officially open Tuesday, with veteran players reporting for COVID-19 testing. The five-year veteran Goldman, 26, will not be among the players returning to Halas Hall.

So far, Goldman is the first Bears player to opt out of the season. According to media reports, a number of players from around the league were opting out of the season Tuesday morning.

Goldman’s absence will have a significant impact on the Bears defensive line. Goldman started at least 15 games in each of the past three seasons, primarily at nose tackle, and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019. He clogs up the middle for the Bears defense, particularly against the run.

The Bears added free agent nose tackle John Jenkins over the offseason. Jenkins, who played in eight games for the Bears in 2017, played in all 16 games last year for the Miami Dolphins.

Among returning backups on the defensive line, Roy Robertson-Harris saw the most snaps in 2019. Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson also saw action last season.