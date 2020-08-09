PEORIA — Having a meet-and-greet with The Greatest of All Time was not on the agenda when the Professional Bowlers Association Tour was in Louisville, Kentucky, for the 1995 Ebonite Kentucky Classic.

But a few members of the PBA road staff and the runner-up in the tournament ended up having a most memorable – and unexpected – private audience with The Champ, Muhammad Ali.

It almost seems surreal, looking back at the face-to-face, which took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 9, 1995, at the Louisville Marriott hotel.

Here is how it all started.

The previous night, Randy Pedersen won the tournament title with a 244-203 decision over Mark Williams at Executive Bowl.

One of the staff members of the bowl was Al Hayden, who happened to be Ali’s brother-in-law. Bobby Dinkins was the PBA Director of Operations at the time, and met Hayden during the pre-tournament activity at the center.

"Back then, I would come into the city ahead of time, run the pro-ams, and then leave after the show and go to the next stop," Dinkins said. "I got to know Al a little bit before the rest of the staff got there. He helped run the junior bowling program at the center, so he was there during the pro-ams.

"We were just chitchatting when I came to find out that he was Ali’s brother-in-law. I told him that there were not a whole lot of people I wanted to meet in this world, but someday I’d love to meet him."

Hayden then informed Dinkins that Ali was going to be in town that week, and he could try to set up a meeting with The Champ.

So, Hayden made a phone call to Ali, and Dinkins recalls the conversation vividly.

"Al got on the phone and told Ali about the PBA being in town for the week, and asked if he could bring some friends over to meet him," Dinkins said. "Then he says, ‘There’s somebody I’d like for you to talk to,’ and hands me the phone! And it’s Muhammad Ali!

"He had Parkinson’s, and he was whispering to me. I asked if it was all right if I came over and brought a few friends. And he said, ‘Yeah! You and me, we’ll go a few rounds!’ So then I asked if it was OK if I brought a couple of things to sign, and he said, ‘Yeah, come over.’ I told him we looked forward to seeing him the next day, and that was it. And then I said, ‘Holy (expletive)! I just talked to Muhammad Ali!’ "

The lucky few who were asked to join Dinkins on the visit were Assistant Executive Director Kevin Shippy, PR director Dave Schroeder, myself and Mark Williams, who happened to be in the press room when Dinkins was talking to Ali.

I went to a mall that night, looking for things that Ali could sign. I ended up with a pair of Everlast gloves and a book on Ali titled "To Touch the Sun, A Portrait of Muhammad Ali."

After a night that seemed to last forever, our group headed for the hotel the following morning.

By that time, Parkinson’s already had affected Ali to the point where he was visibly shaking, and his words were slurred and quiet.

"I vividly remembered Ali drooling due to his advancing Parkinson's and speaking difficulty," Shippy recalled.

"I remember thinking he would be bigger," added Schroeder. "He didn't seem as ‘big’ as what you saw on TV. And I also remember being struck how the Parkinson's made him shaky, and how it seemed to make him reluctant to speak. He didn't speak much, and spoke in kind of a whisper."

But Hayden had already told Dinkins not to feel sorry for the champ. "He said that Ali has had a great life, and his mind is still sharp," Dinkins said.

As soon as the door to Ali's room opened – just a regular, king single room, not even a suite – The Champ was in rare form.

"We knocked on the door, and Ali opens it up," Dinkins said. "And Al kind of pushed me in a little bit, and Mohammad starts swinging at me! I said, ‘Woah, hold on here!’ "

Then the magic tricks started, with everything from levitation to making stuff disappear. Ali was in his glory, with a captive audience.

He was wearing a T-shirt and boxers when we got there, but changed into nicer attire for what turned into an autograph and photo session with the group. Ali signed everything we put in front of him.

"He asked me to read a verse in the bible and then read a verse in the Quran, and then compare them," Dinkins said. "He was very nice, and made us feel so comfortable."

When I presented Ali with the book I had brought for him to sign, he mumbled something to Hayden about somebody, "is not going to like this!" So it must not have been authorized by the Ali camp.

But after signing the inside of the book, Ali started going through the photos – and signing them as well! He signed five in all, and seemed to enjoy scanning through it.

He also signed a bowling ball for Williams, a few boxing gloves, and a sheet of paper for Dinkins' sister.

"I remember somebody asking him if he could beat Tyson, and he whispered, ‘I’d kick his (expletive)!’ " Schroeder said. "I remember how gracious and accommodating to us he was. He posed for all the pictures, signed everything we brought, joked and kidded around with us.

"In the course of my 27 years with PBA, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a number of famous athletes/celebrities, especially through our annual Chris Paul event," Schroeder said. "The only one I was ever kind of ‘in awe’ to meet was Ali. Even with the Parkinson’s, he just had that presence about him, and I knew I was meeting the most recognizable athlete in the world – a person who positively affected so many people in this country and around the world. It was humbling and cool all at the same time!"

After a couple of hours, it was over. We were back in the car, getting ready to head to the next stop.

Twenty-five years later, it still seems like only yesterday. The Champ is now gone, but he left a lifetime full of memories for the lucky few of us who got to enjoy more than just a chance meeting at an airport or hotel. We were fortunate enough to share an amazing experience with The Greatest of All Time. And we'll never forget it.

