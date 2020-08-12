PEORIA — Thank you for the epic, NHL. We needed that.

While the real world was under a barrage of news coverage about COVID-19, vice-presidential nominees, rioting and looting, the sports world gave us a respite with a game we won't soon forget.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning opened their playoff series Tuesday with a five-overtime stunner, won by Tampa Bay, 3-2, in the NHL hub at Toronto.

The seven-hour game produced magnificent details.

Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made an NHL-record 85 saves.

The two teams combined for 151 shots — most in an NHL game since the league started logging that statistic in 1955-56.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones logged an NHL-record 65 minutes, six seconds of ice time.

And of course, there are Peoria Rivermen ties in that series.

Columbus’ assistant coach is Paul MacLean, the former Rivermen head coach in Peoria’s IHL era. The Jackets' goaltending coach is former Rivermen goaltender Manny Legace. Former Rivermen center Basil McRae is the Columbus assistant GM.

Over on the Tampa Bay side, former Rivermen center Tony Hrkac works as a pro scout.

What a game this would have been to cover. And how did those players manage it without the energy from a crowd?

Later on, I thought about some of the marathon games the Rivermen have played over their nearly 40-year history.

One of the most memorable was Game 5 of the Kelly Cup championship in the ECHL during the 1999-2000 season.

The Rivermen lost the first two games at home in that best-of-7. They then faced a 15-hour ride to Lafayette, La., and three games at the Cajundome, where the Ice Gators had won 21 straight.

Yet Peoria swept all three there. That crucial Game 5 was an epic, double-overtime must-win game for both teams.

But scrappy Rivermen center Trevor Baker — who weighed all of 165 pounds, but I think it was all contained in his fists and his heart — banked the puck off the back of the left knee of goaltender David Arsenault 2:26 into the second OT at the Cajundome.

In that era, the Louisiana team had a sellout streak in their 12,000-seat capacity venue and became the subject of a Sports Illustrated piece on hockey in the deep south.

But that red light went on, and the arena went absolutely silent. You could hear the Rivermen players screaming on the ice as Baker dove head first and belly-flopped toward waiting teammates.

"It was the biggest goal of my life," he said afterward.

Peoria's veteran goaltender, Duane Derksen, could barely stand up in the locker room afterward. Both team's rooms were pretty subdued, exhausted physically and emotionally.

"It was like Braveheart in the crease," said Derksen of his part in a combined 104-shot game. "Braveheart in front of the goal there. What we ended up with was an all-time character win."

What a quote, Braveheart in the crease. I still remember that game like it was yesterday.

Two Ice Gators fans waited for me near press row afterward. We'd chatted before the game, and they wanted my Cleveland Indians ballcap, with the Chief Wahoo grinning on it.

One of them had a ballcap with a home-made touch, a real baby alligator's head mounted on top, jaws open and razor-sharp teeth menacing. Winner takes all was proposed. Deal.

Peoria left the arena on its custom luxury bus with two victory blasts of the horn and made the long return ride home. Three days later they won the Kelly Cup at Carver Arena in another dramatic OT finish.

Games like that stay with you.

And I still have that hat.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.