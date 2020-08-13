CHICAGO — The big question has been answered: There will be no Big Ten Conference football this year for the first time since 1895.

But that pronouncement leads to a mess of other questions. And make no mistake: This is a mess.

Although Big Ten coaches, athletic directors, presidents and chancellors have been Zooming for five months, their work is just beginning. Here are seven lingering questions:

1. What now?

Coaches and commentators argued that players would be safer on campus, working out regularly, than if they returned to their hometowns. True.

It's also true they will not be released into the wild just because there's no fall football. Schools likely will give players the option of returning home or staying until the start of fall semester/quarter, as Illinois confirmed Tuesday evening it is doing.

2. Can players transfer to ACC, SEC or Big 12 schools?

Those conferences have yet to cancel, and the chief of the ACC medical advisory group told the Sports Business Journal that his advice is, in essence: Give it a shot.

Would the Big Ten and Pac-12 allow players to exit in August? How could they not? That would be one vicious PR hit.

3. Why dangle the possibility of a spring season?

Coaches like it because they can give their players a goal — be ready to compete by, say, February. Don't slack off and eat that third doughnut.

4. What would it look like?

Think six games over eight weeks and treat it like the first half of the 2021 season, not a separate season. Get creative. Assuming fans would not be permitted to attend, play the games in domed stadiums — Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Detroit — so the climate can be controlled. Stage doubleheaders on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

5. Is it feasible?

Probably not. Or as Urban Meyer opined on Big Ten Network: "No chance. You can't ask a player to play two seasons in a calendar year. The body, in my strong opinion, is not made to play ... 2,000 competitive reps (in that time frame)."

And what would the rosters look like? Stars such as Purdue's Rondale Moore, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and Penn State's Micah Parsons bailed on a potential fall season over health concerns. Would anyone with a sniff of draft potential suit up? Should Ohio State have to play Michigan without more than a dozen of its best players?

And as one Big Ten assistant coach put it, "Ryan Day has 12 who will be drafted and another 13 who think they will be drafted."

And medically speaking, it cannot happen until the country improves its contact tracing and COVID-19 testing (more readily available with faster results) — or produces a vaccine.

6. Is Nebraska entering the transfer portal?

Seems that way, doesn't it? A day after coach Scott Frost stunningly said the Cornhuskers would attempt to play this fall "regardless of what everybody else does," the university administration doubled down. Sort of.

Nebraska officials said they were "disappointed" in the Big Ten's decision and "will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate ... we hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

7. So is it possible Nebraska will play outside the conference?

Not really. BTN's Dave Revsine pressed Commissioner Kevin Warren on the subject Tuesday, and Warren declined to put his foot down, saying: "It's very, very emotional. They are great coaches because they have great passion. I know there were many statements made (Monday). ... There are 14 institutions in the Big Ten ... I plan for us to continually be together."

As tweeted by Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the last Big Ten team to go rogue was Iowa in 1930. After the Hawkeyes got banned from the Big Ten, they played the likes of Bradley Tech and Centenary.

The 2020 Hawkeyes also didn't align with the views of the Big Ten, but as athletic director Gary Barta put it: "My understanding of membership in the Big Ten is that ... playing outside of the Big Ten would violate that criteria. That's not something that we're looking at."