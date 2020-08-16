The dates for the seasons have been set, the guidelines delivered, the athletes prepped.

Now it's time for high school cross country and girls swimming and diving to begin competing.

But what those competitions will look like, when it comes to the health and safety of the students, is still a work in progress, according to area coaches and athletics directors. The IHSA has given schools the decision-making power on how swim meets and cross country races will remain.

Golf programs were able to begin competition on Aug. 13. Cross country and swimming start Aug. 24, while girls tennis opens Aug. 20.

Since the Illinois High School Association released its COVID-19 safety considerations on Aug. 6 — a plan that was officially approved Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health — coaches and athletics directors have been discussing how to work within those guidelines given their respective facilities. Both cross country and swimming, one outdoors and the other indoors, have their own unique challenges given facilities and numbers of participants.

Some of the common considerations include social distancing, wearing masks when in close contact during practices and just prior to races, as well as a capacity of 50 persons at a meet — a number that includes coaches, participants, timers, volunteers, officials and spectators.

Peoria City/County Health Department representative Diana Scott echoed those directives.

"For most individuals, participants, coaches, and most activities," Scott said, "we still promote the main methods of COVID-19 and other disease prevention: social distancing, cleaning, and face coverings."

The IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 checklist that includes daily health and temperature checks will also continue. Teams can only compete against other conference schools or schools in the same EMS region. There will also be no handshakes, high fives, hugs, or sharing of water bottles and equipment.

Both cross country and swimming are considered low risk, according to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan’s all sports policy. They stay low risk as long as the guidelines are followed.

"This might come across as the wrong thing, but I guess the fall sports are kinda the guinea pigs," said Notre Dame swim coach Derek Amerman. "But at least we have a season. Hopefully this all goes away soon. But if it doesn't, hopefully we as the guinea pigs can come up with some answers to help the future teams seasons go better."

Notre Dame will have its swimmers and divers enter Central Park Pool separately and each person has its own set area to stay and keep their equipment. Swimmers will provide their own equipment, with no shared use, and all equipment, including starting blocks and diving boards, will be sanitized before and after use.

Given the 50 person limit, duals will be the norm.

No spectators will be allowed at competitions for most schools, but many are looking at ways to video record meets. Amerman hopes fans could be allowed at Central Park Pool, since the spectator area is well above the pool deck.

Teams with larger numbers, like Notre Dame and Dunlap, will need to evaluate their lineup for each meet and some swimmers will not be able to compete. First-year Dunlap girls head coach Michelle Snelson is contemplating splitting up a varsity and JV squad with different schedules.

"Definitely thinking outside the box, with safety precautions in mind," Snelson said. "We’re trying to do everything we can to keep our kids safe."

Third-year Richwoods coach Allison Hammerton said the Knights’ roster is limited to 24 swimmers this year, to maintain the same four swimmers in each of six lanes for practices, as per the guidelines. Coaches are hoping to get more clarification on the current one person per lane for warm-ups at meets.

To keep swimming and diving a low-risk sport, the Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan’s all sports policy and the IHSA eliminated relays and can only have single persons per lane in in swimming competitions an singles diving.

With each course being different, cross country coaches will also be looking outside the box.

"I do believe it’s doable," Dunlap coach Chris Friedman. "I don’t want to give up on the idea that we can’t do this. I believe we can, it will just look a lot different from your typical cross country meet. But I think we knew that going in."

Friedman hopes Dunlap can still have its invitational, at Valley Middle School, in some fashion with fewer teams. A "wave" start, where each team’s top four runners compete in one flight, followed by fifth through seventh runners in another flight minutes later, is a possibility.

Notre Dame coach Dan Gray will host up to 10 meets at Donovan Park, including the Peoria City and the Big 12 Conference (boys one day, girls the next). That list does not include the mega-team Richard Spring Invitational, which had to be canceled. Gray is hoping some of those meets can be held at Detweiller Park to accommodate more parking and social distancing.

"The first couple (meets) are going to be a little bit nerve racking for the hosts, until everybody gets into a rhythm," Gray said. "All the kids want to race and we want to do whatever we can to allow us to race as often as we can in this truncated season."

Spectators are a possibility at cross country meets, if the host school allows, but only if fans maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.

Gray plans to widen the starting area, with each team separated by 6 feet. The finish line will also be expanded. In meets without fully automatic timing and chips, runners at the finish line will be asked to rip off their bib number, which will have their name and school on it, and hand it to a gloved volunteer for scoring.

In the era of chip scoring and mega meets with top competition, duals had been all but eliminated. But for cross country to keep the 50-person limit, dual meets now will become the norm.

Friedman is taking full advantage of no football in the fall, using the entire football field for practices. Masks are worn through warm-ups and when training in completed.

"It helped we had the last month to get used to the idea and the kids are really good about it," Friedman said of the Phase 4 protocols that are still in place.

Kraig Garber, the IHSA’s assistant executive director in charge of cross country and swimming and diving, says schools face "unprecedented challenges" but is confident they will rise to meet them.

"We understand that the guidelines ... will be met with some hurdles," Garber said. "However, I am confident that our schools will find creative ways to work within the guidelines while keeping the safety of our student participants at the forefront."

