PEORIA — Mark Grace made an attempt at humor that was as old and outdated as a spit-take during the Chicago Cubs broadcast Saturday.

The Cubs Marquee Sports Network's telecast, which features outstanding broadcasters Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies, has had notable visitors joining them in their virtual booth during games.

Former Peoria Chiefs and Cubs star Grace was that guy Saturday. He was a magnificent player, and beloved in the Peoria and Chicago communities. But as a TV sidekick, he's a hard listen on a good day, often rambling and offering takes that feel like speed bumps in the road on an otherwise smoothly done broadcast.

Saturday, he was asked to relate a colorful story from his past as a player.

Grace opted to mock his ex-wife. He has more than one, by the way, so it’s unclear which one he was referring to. But one of them is the former Michelle Messer, who is a Peoria native and 1986 graduate of Richwoods High School.

She later married and divorced actor Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the epic movie Field of Dreams. So maybe she just has bad luck with baseball players, real or imaginary.

Grace told a story on the air about how his ex-wife once parked in the space reserved for Milwaukee Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig. He said he had to run out to the parking lot, in uniform, to keep the car from being towed.

"My ex-wife, I’m going to go Archie Bunker on you guys a little bit," Grace said. "I called her the dingbat."

The reference was to the popular TV sitcom from the 1970s, All In The Family, whose lead character, Archie Bunker, was an openly racist, homophobic and misogynistic head of the household played by Carroll O’Connor.

He referred to his son-in-law as "meathead." And he was derisive toward his wife, Edith, whom he often raged at and called her "Dingbat."

Grace referred to his ex-wife that way multiple times. He also related he'd go Archie Bunker on her, a reference joking about abuse.

Just not funny without a laugh track from nearly 50 years ago, especially in today’s woke culture.

It created an uncomfortable moment in the broadcast. And for many of us watching it, too, in my case with my daughter, a strong-willed, proud young woman and diehard Cubs fan packing for college.

Before Saturday was done, Grace apologized in a statement made to the Chicago Tribune.

"During today’s game I referred to my ex-wife in a way that I absolutely should not have," Grace said. "I want everyone to know how very sorry I am about that. My remarks were offensive and inappropriate, and I deeply apologize."

Some advice, for Grace, straight from the Bunker sitcom:

Stifle yourself, meathead.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

In lieu of a sports quote of the day, we give you this:

