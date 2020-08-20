PEKIN — There will not be a Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament this year.

The tournament committee met Wednesday and announced the cancellation of the 56th annual tournament Thursday, pointing to sports restrictions put in place by the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Department of Health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen boys basketball teams — the same teams that were in the 2019 Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament field — were scheduled to compete Dec. 28-30 in Hawkins Gym and Custer-Stoudt Gym at Pekin Community High School.

"Canceling the tournament is disappointing, but our committee had no choice. Our No. 1 concern is the safety of those who make the tournament such a success. We weren't going to take any chances just for the sake of getting the tournament in," said Pekin athletic director and tournament director Barry Gurvey.

"Plus, it would have been a logistical nightmare to try to put together a different kind of tournament," Gurvey said.

Travel limitations and boys basketball teams being allowed to play just two games a week are some of the restrictions the tournament committee faced.

Each team in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament plays four games over three days.

"What if we weren't allowed to have fans? How would that look?" Gurvey said. "And we couldn't have one game immediately following another game. We'd have to clear everyone out of the gym and disinfect everything between games."

Gurvey said the committee waited until as late as it could to make a decision on the tournament's status.

"We have to let the teams know now about the cancellation so they can plan accordingly," he said. "Even if there was a miracle in November and we theoretically could have the tournament, a few weeks isn't enough time to plan something that would look like our normal tournament."

This year's tournament field included area teams Pekin, Limestone, Morton, Washington and Peoria Richwoods along with Arlington Heights Hersey, Chicago Mt. Carmel, East Moline United Township, Lake Zurich, Moline, Normal West, Pattonville (Mo.), Plainfield East, Rockford Boylan, Roselle Lake Park and Springfield Lanphier.

Lake Park was the 2019 tournament champion.

It's not certain the same 16 teams will be back for the 2021 tournament. Contracts for eight of the 16 teams are due to expire after this year's tournament.

Contracts for seven of the 16 teams will expire after the 2021 tournament, which is scheduled to tip off Dec. 27, 2021.

The decision to cancel the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament follows the Aug. 3 announcement that this year's Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions at Washington was canceled. On Wednesday, the State Farm Holiday Classic — a 64-team event in Bloomington-Normal — also was canceled.

The T of C — a nationally known Thanksgiving weekend boys basketball tournament — honors the former Washington boys basketball coach and raises funds for the KBStrong Foundation in the fight against brain cancer.

"Too many obstacles and too many unknowns," said Washington boys basketball coach and tournament director Eric Schermerhorn about the cancellation.

"It's so disappointing for our team, the fans, the community and KBStrong. This is Coach Brown's tournament," Schermerhorn said.

