The Illinois High School Association softball state finals are on the move for the first time in nearly two decades.

Starting in 2021, Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria will host all four classes of the softball state finals, the IHSA Board of Directors voted Monday. The contract is for five seasons.

"Assuming we can play softball to a state championship in the summer, Louisville Slugger will be the host," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "They put together a nice bid. Their facility is really top notch. All things combined, the board headed that direction."

EastSide Centre in East Peoria had been host of the finals since 2001. EastSide bid for the finals again, along with Chicago Bandits Stadium in Rosemont, Rantoul Family Sports Complex and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

"We are excited for the tourney to remain in the Peoria area, and incredibly thankful for all that the Eastside Centre and its staff have done for this tournament through the years," Anderson said in a release. "Thank you to all the groups who submitted bids. They are all amazing places to watch softball and help highlight why the sport is thriving in our state."