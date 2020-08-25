The Chicago Bears are more than a week into training camp, and less than three weeks away from Week 1 in Detroit. The clock is ticking for head coach Matt Nagy and his team.

Here are five things we've learned so far in training camp at Halas Hall:

1. Tight ends look the part

No position has provided such a stark contrast between 2019 and 2020 as the tight ends. Maybe that’s to be expected because the position has been so thoroughly revamped.

Jimmy Graham came into camp ready to light a fire and rookie Cole Kmet is proving a worthy sidekick. Graham was talking trash and chucking footballs in celebration from the get-go. Kmet followed Graham's lead.

It was a glimpse of passion that the Bears offense lacked last season.

"It’s OK to have fun out there," Kmet said. "I come from college, where you’re not allowed to celebrate like that. But you can here, so I’m going to make the most of it."

If nothing else, Graham and Kmet look the part. Kmet comes into camp at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, while Graham is 6-7, 260. Even free agent signing Demetrius Harris checks in at 6-7, 258. It’s a far cry from the 6-2 Trey Burton.

Size matters at tight end. Look at the NFL’s top tight ends: Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, San Francisco’s George Kittle and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz. Each stands at least 6-4.

"What that does is that's an extremely friendly target to the quarterback," Nagy said.

2. Nagy is nowhere near a QB decision

The Bears head coach was asked again Sunday about his quarterback timeline.

"I can tell y’all just to save you from the questions down the road here: It’s not going to happen soon," Nagy said. "We’re going to take our time with it."

Fans want to know, and so do the Bears. The fact remains, they just don’t know yet who will start Week 1. Fans are going to have to be patient.

Based on the eye test, the competition is close. The team had a lengthy 11-on-11 session Saturday. Both quarterbacks had their good moments and bad.

Nick Foles has been exactly what he was brought in to be. Consistent. He makes the smart play and avoids the costly errors, although he was picked off by Eddie Jackson on Saturday.

Trubisky has been right there with Foles. Despite one costly error in a goal-line situation last week, he has avoided turnovers.

This, of course, is all without a defense that can hit them.

In terms of "wow" throws, neither quarterback has had many. The best throw of camp might have come from third-stringer Tyler Bray on a deep toss to the end zone last week.

3. Bilal Nichols will do just fine inside

Even with Eddie Goldman opted out for the season, the Bears seem like they’ll be fine on the interior. In one goal-line play Thursday, Bilal Nichols burst through the offensive line with ease to bust a play. From everything the coaches are saying, Nichols seems like the most likely candidate to take over the nose tackle position.

Tackle Akiem Hicks is dealing with a quad injury, but Nagy isn’t worried about it. Nichols has Hicks’ endorsement, too.

"Bilal Nichols is going to step in and play the best football that he can and he showed confidence through his first couple years," Hicks said last week. "So I look forward to him taking the next progression, the next step forward."

4. All eyes on the offensive line

The Bears need the offensive line to improve on its 2019 performance, and new line coach Juan Castillo was brought in specifically for that reason. Castillo spent a lot of time working with the linemen on the fundamentals this week. "Fundamentals" is one word that keeps coming up.

"Keep working those fundamentals," center Cody Whitehair said. "That’s going to help us later down the road, and we’re not going to forget certain little things and the basics of what it means to play O-line, as far as our feet and hands."

Running back Tarik Cohen said the scheme Castillo and new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has brought in is going to "work wonders" for the running backs.

So much of the focus with regards to the line is on Castillo because, from a personnel standpoint, almost everything else remains the same. Only free agent Germain Ifedi, a candidate to start at right guard, is a fresh face. Ifedi started at right tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in all 16 games last season.

"Germain, he’s a big guy," Whitehair said. "That’s nice to have him over there. He’s long, his arms are long, he gets on guys."

The Bears are banking on Castillo’s tutelage paying off for many of their returning linemen.

5. Mooney and Pierce seem like keepers

Aside from the obvious high-round draft picks like Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, rookie receiver Darnell Mooney and undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce have had some moments early in camp.

On one handoff to the running back during 11-on-11 Saturday, Pierce burst up field for an impressive gain. Reporters (stationed a football field away) held binoculars to their eyes expecting to see No. 32 Montgomery, but it was No. 37 Pierce.

While the running back position might be full with Montgomery, Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall, Pierce seems like a likely candidate for a practice squad spot.

As for Mooney, he might be the fastest player on the team.

"Darnell has done a really good job in soaking up his role," Nagy said. "And I think what we see with him is that you don’t see any change. He practices the same way that he plays, whether it’s a rapid practice with [receivers] coach [Mike] Furrey or a regular practice or 7-on-7. Reminds me a lot of [Robinson] in the meetings. He asks really good questions. He’s very calm, cool and collected."