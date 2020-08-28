The high school football season was originally scheduled to begin this Friday across the state.
The COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.
Instead, football in Illinois is slated to begin no earlier than March 5, 2021, with a seven-game regular season and a regional playoff system of some sort, yet to be determined.
Below is a tentative schedule for the Peoria area large schools, which is led off by a Week 1 set of all-Peoria matchups. A couple of dates remain to be determined for Peoria High and Richwoods, according to a document from Peoria High athletics director Brien Dunphy.
The Mid-Illini Conference has yet to release an official schedule, but the league appears very well-suited to slip right into a seven-game season.
Each member of the eight-team M-I already had seven league games slated to end the 2020 fall season. Given a look at Limestone’s schedule, the M-I apparently removed Week 1 and Week 2 nonconference games and maintained the order of the original seven-game league slate.
Below is a tentative look at the week-by-week scheduled for Peoria’s Big 12 Conference teams and those from the Mid-Illini.
WEEK 1 (March 5)
Richwoods at Peoria High
Notre Dame at Manual
Washington at Limestone
Canton at Morton
Pekin at Dunlap
Metamora at East Peoria
WEEK 2 (March 12)
Normal Community at Manual
Notre Dame at Richwoods
Peoria High vs. TBA
Limestone at Metamora
East Peoria at Canton
Dunlap at Washington
Morton at Pekin
WEEK 3 (March 19)
Manual at Peoria High
Notre Dame at Normal Community
Richwoods at Danville
East Peoria at Limestone
Canton at Pekin
Metamora at Dunlap
Washington at Morton
WEEK 4 (March 26)
Champaign Centennial at Peoria High
Manual at Danville
Notre Dame at Normal West
Bloomington at Richwoods
Limestone at Canton
Dunlap at East Peoria
Morton at Metamora
Pekin at Washington
WEEK 5 (April 2)
Peoria High at Normal Community
Manual at Champaign Central
Danville at Notre Dame
Richwoods vs. TBA
Limestone at Dunlap
Canton at Washington
East Peoria at Morton
Metamora at Pekin
WEEK 6 (April 9)
Peoria High at Champaign Central
Champaign Centennial at Manual
Notre Dame at Bloomington
Richwoods at Urbana
Morton at Limestone
Dunlap at Canton
Pekin at East Peoria
Washington at Metamora
WEEK 7 (April 16)
Peoria High at Notre Dame
Richwoods at Manual
Limestone at Pekin
Canton at Metamora
Dunlap at Morton
East Peoria at Washington