Crisp fall air. Pork chops. The band.

The Illinois high school football season should be kicking off Friday night around the state. Instead, Peoria-area players remain sidelined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, awaiting the spring — when football is scheduled to return with a seven-game slate starting March 5.

Until then, the members of the Journal Star sports staff bring you what we’ll miss about those fall football Friday nights.

Once you check out what we’ll miss, email Wes Huett, the Journal Star sports editor, with what you’ll miss. Your thoughts may be used in a future article. Huett can be reached at whuett@pjstar.com.

Rising to the occasion

I'll miss the explosion of senses surrounding high school football. The crisp cool air of an autumn Friday evening. The enticing aroma of pork chops on the grill. The contagious energy of the home team's student section decked out in colorful school colors garb and standing and jumping all night long. The sense of community as a town comes together to cheer on their sons, grandsons, nephews and boys next door. And finally, the players themselves as they attempt to balance their super-charged emotions with the level-headedness needed to execute the plays and strategies they've been taught all week. At its best, the game at this level is a wonderful slice of Americana. Let's hope it can measure up, at least in part, if the games are played in the spring.

— Dave Reynolds

Missing the rush

Waking up on a Friday during football season, especially opening week, always came with a different feeling. That anticipation or maybe nervousness followed throughout the day. But once mid-afternoon hit, it almost as though time stood still. Last-second preparations — like organizing rosters and stat sheets, as well as making sure the four-color pen has ink — are all part of the game day routine. Remember there was no shame in arriving at the stadium with the prelim game still early in the second half. Once settled on the sideline, it was always an art to try and approach the coaches about postgame interviews at just the right minute during pregame. There’s always something about the buzz in the stadium just before kickoff never seems to disappoint or provide a healthy set of goosebumps. The game always seemed to be a blur between keeping stats, taking video, or updating Twitter with scores. Soon it was game over. Get interviews. Complete the box score. File the story. All before deadline. Most times it was hard to fall asleep with the postgame rush of adrenaline still very much active. I’ll miss it. And this fall sure won't be the same.

— Adam Duvall

A sense of community

Football belongs in the fall. The season, the weather, it's made for football. At the high school level, I like the drive into town, seeing signs in windows supporting the team, signs in the yards of families with players, the stadium lights in the distance as you move up. Watching that silent players' walk from locker room building to field in Metamora. The post-game circle with community and players on the field at Elmwood. The grills smoking, the anticipation as captains meet at midfield with officials, it all says fall to me. Not sure it's going to feel that way in the spring. But football, perhaps more than any other high school sport, is a real, all-hands, community event.

— Dave Eminian

The ecstasy of competition

Expectations get you only so far before reality gets a say; reality is Friday night. Conditioning, practice and hard work are but stops on the road; the destination is Friday night. When high school football players hit the field each August, it’s the beginning of the season — but in ways it feels like the end of the talk, the end of the hype. I will miss how each school sizes itself up against another, how the players do the same. How the band plays, the cheerleaders’ synchronized sounds rising above the roar of a student section awash in that week’s theme. Fresh popcorn and pork chops, grills ablaze, an army of volunteers dressed in the school spirit, giving back. Wins, losses, first downs and touchdowns. And everything in between.

— Wes Huett

Nothing like the Friday night lights

Covering mostly small-school football, what I will miss most about this fall is the community aspect of small towns coming together to cheer on "their team." And all the pomp and circumstances that go with it. Sure, spring football could have that, too, if spectators will be allowed by then. But it won’t be the same as a crisp fall evening, driving into little towns with tree leaves changing colors, Friday night lights on, pork chops on the grill, hot chocolate at the concessions stand, home team introductions, signature calls by the PA announcers, pre-game banter with coaches, postgame interviews in a chill, the rush back to finish a story and replaying the game in my head. It’s so weird not calling every coach for the preseason publication, not making predictions, not making the follow up calls to coaches on Sunday and/or Monday evenings after games. I’ll miss walking the sidelines, hearing the interactions of coaches and players, seeing a great play, a big hit, avoiding the sideline collisions and talking with other media covering the game.

— Stan Morris

Nothing like fall football

Having played high school football in Texas many, many years ago, I learned at a very young age that there were two sports seasons during the school year: regular-season football in the fall and spring football. This year, the two seasons that I have known for years will, basically, become one.

I always enjoyed football in the fall, because the games that generally started on hot August nights ended up being contested in sweater weather under the Friday night lights. There were some games played in the snow, but that was generally during the playoffs. I will miss having some great conversations with area coaches and watching some of them lead their teams deep into the IHSA playoffs.

— Johnny Campos