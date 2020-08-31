DUNLAP -- A season that was in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 pandemic began Saturday for the Pekin boys cross country team.

The Dragons traveled to Dunlap Valley Middle School to face host Dunlap and Morton and split against the Mid-Illini Conference foes, beating Dunlap 26-29 but losing 21-34 to Morton. Morton beat Dunlap 17-38.

"We're going to have an attitude of gratitude this season," said Pekin coach Cole Stoner. "When we finished our summer workouts, we didn't know if there was going to be a season. We didn't know if we'd get a chance to compete after putting in all that work."

High school cross country meets will certainly look different this season, with no more than 50 runners, coaches, officials and volunteers allowed in a race area.

Many meets will have more than one race, then the times will be combined to produce the final results.

Stoner said he'll wear a mask the entire time at a meet. So will his runners except when the runners are doing warm-ups or running in a race.

As for the competition Saturday, Stoner saw some positive signs from his team.

"It was a good start, but we can improve," he said. "We had four guys run under 17 minutes, but we faced some tough competition, so we know we need to continue to work hard."

Morton lost superstar Sam Lange to graduation, but returns five of its top seven runners.

Pekin's below-17 minute runners on the 2.96-mile Dunlap course were Drae Heiple (16:22), Jonny Blanchard (16:56), Noah Sivori (16:57) and Huston Gillespie (16:58).

Jackson Custer (17:29), Jeremy Leichtenberg (17:54) and Lucas Glense (17:56) rounded out Pekin's top seven.

NEXT: The Dragons will be home this Saturday to run against East Peoria in a Mid-Illini meet that was supposed to be held on East Peoria's home course at Illinois Central College, but moved because ICC isn't hosting competitions this fall.

Races are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.