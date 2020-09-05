PEORIA — The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will extend his time with the NFL team beyond another final roster cutdown.

Peoria native Sherrick McManis was among five safeties kept by the Chicago Bears on Saturday after the team cut down its roster to 53 players.

The season begins Thursday.

The team also waived Peoria High grad LaCale London, who was an undrafted rookie from Western Illinois. The Chicago Sun-Times called London "a likely candidate" to return to the team on the practice squad.

The longest tenured Bears player, McManis is a key member of the special teams unit and adds depth in the secondary.

The Richwoods graduate in April signed a new contract to remain the longest-tenured member of the storied franchise, starting his ninth season. During his 108 games with Chicago, he has one interception, one forced fumble, six defended passes and one sack.

McManis played nine games last season, his year shortened because of a groin injury. He finished with 11 tackles.

McManis spent two years with Houston after being drafted by the Texans out of Northwestern in the fifth round in 2010. McManis has 45 special-teams tackles since 2015 — tied for fourth in the NFL over that period.