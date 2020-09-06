The Big Ten Conference needs a plan. And it needs to announce it by this weekend.

Why then? That’s the day North Carolina hosts Syracuse. Duke plays in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus. Oklahoma, Texas and Florida suit up. Real, Power Five football.

"I’ll be watching because I can’t help myself," one Big Ten coach said. "It will be torture."

Even worse for Big Ten players. The coaching window is vast; the playing window is tiny.

So c’mon, Big Ten, take another vote and decide on a plan. Nine of 14 schools are needed to top the conference’s 60% threshold.

The nominees are the Turkey Plan, the Dome Plan and the JV Plan.

Let’s break them down chronologically.

The Turkey Plan

When: Games start Thanksgiving weekend, when we normally are treated to leftover stuffing and Jim Harbaugh feasts on humble pie.

Good idea: It would semi-satisfy the "Let’s start now" hardliners at Nebraska and Iowa. (Ohio State is in "Let’s start yesterday" mode and will resent not being able to win a national championship.) The games would provide counter-programming to SEC, ACC and Big 12 title games. And if the Big Ten ends by February, it would not put the 2021 season in jeopardy. And the vast majority of players would opt in.

Bad idea: Remember the array of medical issues Commissioner Kevin Warren detailed in his "open letter" on Aug. 18, explaining the reasoning behind postponing the season? To sum up: High COVID-19 transmission rates, questions about long-term recovery from the virus, issues with rapid testing. It’s not as if they’ve gone away. Even if the White House offered help on testing during President Donald Trump’s call, will he follow through? And campus outbreaks at Iowa and Illinois only add to the question of whether full-pad practices can start in October.

The Dome Plan

When: The season would start either the weekend after Christmas — Dec. 26 is a Saturday — or the following weekend. Coaches would like an eight- or nine-game schedule.

Good idea: Campuses will empty out around Thanksgiving, and students won’t return until January (Feb. 8 at Indiana), creating a natural bubble for football players. Teams can begin Fall Camp 2.0 in late November and be ready for the real thing by the time Santa comes around.

Although there’s nothing better than Camp Randall, the Shoe or the Big House on a fall Saturday, the conference can show off NFL-caliber domed venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Ford Field (Detroit) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis). Commissioner Kevin Warren helped get that one built as an executive with the Vikings. The climate-controlled conditions will lend themselves to entertaining, high-scoring games. (The winners of Big Ten championship games at Lucas Oil have scored an average of 40.9 points.)

As for the schedule, here’s my idea: Play six regular-season games, only against divisional opponents, to get a true East and West champion for the conference title game in early March. No crossovers mean no coaches complaining about preferential treatment. Six games over eight to nine weeks also minimizes wear and tear on the players’ bodies. Remember: A normal 2021 fall season is the overarching goal.

If 10 of the 14 teams are in action each week, play one game Thursday night, one Friday night and stage a tripleheader every Saturday (save for Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, when the NFL airs multiple playoff games). TV partners would love it.

"People will be hungry for football," the coach said.

And assuming rapid testing improves in the next 10-12 weeks, teams would be able to check players each day at breakfast and isolate the positive cases.

Bad idea: With the season spilling well into 2021, more top players will opt out. The NFL draft is slated to begin April 29.

Also, many coaches, athletic directors and fans do not want to wait until Christmas.

The JV Plan

When: As dubbed by Alabama coach Nick Saban, who thinks player opt-outs would turn spring football into a "JV season," teams would play during the stretch normally allotted for spring practice.

Good idea: In terms of COVID-19 response, it’s the safest because it allows schools time to analyze issues such as myocarditis. Penn State director of medicine Wayne Sebastianelli said Monday night during a public meeting that roughly 30-35% of COVID-positive Penn State athletes also appeared to have inflammation of the heart muscle.

"It’s still very early in the infection," Sebastianelli said. "Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to put a hiatus on what’s happening."

Adding to the confusion: A report by Toronto Sun NFL columnist John Kryk that zero NFL players who’ve had COVID-19 have been diagnosed with myocarditis even though all have been tested for it.

Bad idea: With the draft so close, Ohio State might have 15 player opt-outs. Why should teams with the most NFL prospects be punished?

And there is no way you can ask players to suit up in April and then again in September. The 2021 season would have to be moved back.

"It’s the opposite of player safety," the coach said. "It would be dangerous."