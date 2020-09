PEORIA — A kitchen fire drove seven occupants out of a house in the 700 block East Maywood Avenue late Saturday night in Peoria.

Firefighters and paramedics responded at 11:47 p.m. and found a fire caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

The kitchen sustained substantial damage and occupants were unable to return to the house. The Red Cross was called in to assist with housing.

Damages to the house were estimated at $25,000.

None of the 18 firefighters at the scene were injured.