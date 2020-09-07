And now there are two "state meets" for high school cross country runners.

Just days after Shazam Racing announced the 2020 XC Championships for grade school and high school athletes, the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association in accordance with ILXCTF.com presented its version of a state championship.

The inaugural ITCCCA 5K Postal Championship will take place between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 on high school tracks throughout the state of Illinois.

Since the dates fall within the official contact period, each high school coach can organize a 5-kilometer time trial for his team’s varsity and junior high athletes on the school track, with social distance protocols in place. The times are then posted on Athletic.net.

Mike Newman, the national director for DyeStat.com and the editor of ILXCTF.com, will take those results and calculate the top runners and top teams in the state — at both varsity and junior varsity levels — in each of the three IHSA classes for boys and girls cross country.

"It will be time consuming to do all of this, but I wouldn't have it any other way, Newman said. "I'll do anything for these kids in this state."

A group of coaches came up with the idea in Zoom meetings, shortly after the IHSA made its announcement at the end of July that there would be a fall season. Adjustments were made after the IHSA announced the cross country season would end with regional competitions the week of Oct. 19-24.

ITCCAA president Mark Anderson, the girls cross country coach at Cary-Grove, reached out to IHSA assistant executive director Kraig Garber for advice on when and how to have the postal state meet in accordance to IHSA rules and guidelines.

"One of the things that we wanted to come out of all of this was that the student-athletes get a chance to end their cross country season on a high note, since there will be no state meet at Detweiller Park this year," Newman said. "They also lost out with no state track meet as well. So it was important that there was an event like this.

"It was also important that the kids were safe in doing this, following the social guidelines that were set by the state and the IHSA. It is not limited to just the top runners on a team. Anyone from the fastest to slowest can compete and see where they rank against other runners in the state."

At this time, no awards will be handed out, based on the following e-mail response issued from Garber:

"I could see where having your team run a 5k on a track without any other teams present, followed by posting their performances on Athletic.net to see how they would have stacked up against other teams who did the same thing, wouldn’t necessarily constitute a contest. However, I feel that issuing awards takes it to the next level."

Meet results will be announced on Athletic.net no later than 9 a.m. on Nov. 2.

