PEORIA — Uncertainty for small businesses has unfortunately become the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even sports-related businesses haven’t been immune to navigating everchanging rules and regulations.

Whether it’s a warehouse converted into an athletic complex or an apparel store, each individual small business has gone through trials and tribulations since March. Here is how two of those central Illinois athletic-based businesses are handling these uncharacteristic times.

‘People were so disappointed’

The Yard, which opened in Oct. 2016, was a victim of the statewide shutdown implemented by Illinois governor JB Pritzker. This translated to the indoor practice complex fully equipped with the likes of baseball cages, a regulation size baseball infield, and a soccer field collecting dust until its June 1st reopening.

Those 57,000 square-feet looked extremely empty with no athletes roaming the artificial turf or any Sculpt Mode Bootcamps.

"People were so disappointed that we had to be closed," The Yard director of operations Ashley Bellamy said. "That was really hard because we had people definitely wanting us to open up."

The silver lining of the closure, however, were renovations already scheduled to start in May when The Yard’s busiest seasons — baseball and softball — had stopped. So, construction began immediately, transforming a facility that featured just five batting cages to one that currently has a baker’s dozen worth of hitting opportunities, plus the addition of air conditioning.

Overwhelming requests for infield time was also satisfied when nets were added to split the playing surface into thirds.

"Call it November until April, there was no availability because of the demand during certain periods of time," The Yard owner Josh Bellamy said, "and we wanted to be able to accommodate primarily the community, but also members. What started out as a warehouse that was supposed to be a batting cage has now become a fitness community for all ages.

"We found that we weren’t going to grow in number of members unless we created more useable space for them to use. We took the opportunity to make the facility more useable when they can come back in."

Added Ashley Bellamy, "It’s been good to adapt to what the majority of people need when they’re here during our busy times, just speaking about baseball or softball specifically. We’re excited for this fall and winter to get things back up and running. … The options are just endless."

While under construction, just the soccer field remained open with four batting cages in use.

But now six 35-foot cages, four 55-foot cages and three 70-foot cages now span the complex, all the while not impeding any of the other special events hosted at The Yard. The added cages are retractable, therefore the organizers of the fitness exposes, boxing matches, political events, silent-auction charity dinners and many other unique offerings don’t have to worry about running into netting.

Even a dog show took over The Yard on Labor Day weekend with no issues.

"It’s nice to start thinking about those things that we can do to help the community in different capacities," Ashley Bellamy said.

Another brand-new bonus for The Yard members is the addition of a gym, The House, located just down the street off West Altorfer Drive. The House’s professional trainers further add to The Yard’s goal of becoming a one-stop shop for athletes in field sports, lacrosse and football included.

Memberships at The House are already well over 100.

"We said, ‘Alright, let’s do (The House) right down there’ … and then maximize the space (at The Yard) for what we wanted to do," Josh Bellamy said.

To accommodate those students doing remote learning, The Yard has decided to keep its summer hours through September. This has been a great resource for the area’s minor leaguers as well as college baseball players, whose seasons remain in flux.

And The Yard considers itself, ‘Switzerland’, not affiliated with any travel team, club team, high school, or college.

"We’ll take anyone who wants to rent a field," Josh Bellamy said.

‘We’re making it work’

Team Works has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the last six months. Co-owners Roger and Kathy Holzhauer were on track for one of its best years yet at their Washington-based apparel, screen printing and sporting goods business.

"It’s easy to be in business when everything’s going good," Roger Holzhauer said. "It really is. It’s when there’s adversity and that’s when it separates you."

Hard times hit when the Team Works showroom closed for 85 days, forcing curbside pickup during the company’s busiest time of the year. This didn’t mean that there wasn’t any business coming in, but it wasn’t the regular kind.

The store shutdown came during Team Works celebrating its 17th anniversary on April 8 but did produce a newly renovated showroom.

"Did it put us in the hole?" Roger Holzhauer said. "Yeah, it put us in the hole. Why wouldn’t it? The spring is our Super Bowl. In our industry, that’s when we make our hay."

Selling new uniforms wasn’t the issue with the cancellation of spring high school and college sports. It meant no fanwear was being sold.

Usually, Team Works will utilize an online store platform, OrderMyGear, where parents, athletes, and fans pick out and pay for their school-colored gear. The staff at Team Works then processes the orders, and the coaches will distribute.

"That’s gotten to be a big part of our business," Roger Holzhauer said.

Graduation gear is another huge part of the spring, but sadly, not this year for Team Works or the class of 2020. That wasn’t the only setback as some of the usual orders that would typically arrive in 48 hours, now took between 8-14 business days.

Instead, the Holzhauers and their nine employees — six full-time and three part-time workers, none of which were laid off — socially distanced in the store’s new addition, focused on the positive and went to work.

"We got caught up for the first time in 12 years," Roger Holzhauer said with a laugh.

Nothing everything was bleak.

New customers started to trickle in. Landscaping, construction, and tree trimming companies needed springtime apparel. Vendors extended terms on invoicing. The Madison, Wisc.-based Badger Sportswear, for example, allowed 120 days for payments from Team Works.

Some businesses put in orders — 250 t-shirts here or 300 hooded sweatshirts there — that normally wait, according to Roger Holzhauer, who assumes the business was to give Team Works a bit of an economic boost.

"They didn’t say (they were helping us out)," he said, "but you know, you get that sense. They’ve been a good customer for 15 years."

The reversal on the Illinois Elementary School Association’s decision to cancel baseball, softball and cross country was a godsend for Team Works. However, it did put a real tight deadline on the turnaround of most of that gear.

Those orders routinely would come before school was out but were put on hold.

"We’re making it work … we just figure out a way and keep moving forward," Roger Holzhauer said. "We’re starting to see a little sense of normalcy if we’re ever going to use the word ‘normalcy’ again.

"It’s at least giving us a fighting chance."

