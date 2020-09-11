PEKIN -- Lick Creek Golf Course wasn't so menacing Thursday.

The ground was soft from rains and the Pekin girls golf team took advantage of the situation, shooting a season-low 207.

But the Dragons couldn't get into the victory column. Visiting Bloomington Central Catholic (181) and Peoria Notre Dame (192) beat Pekin.

Central Catholic is a powerhouse. The Saints won the Class 1A state championship in 2018 and were the runners-up last year.

"Central Catholic was led (Thursday) by a 39 and a 40. That's tough to beat in girls golf around here," said Pekin coach Chris Neville.

Neville said his players hit the ball better from tee to green than any time this season, but putting was a problem again.

"Other than Rachel Filarski (49 with 18 putts) and Sydney Hubner (52 with 19 putts), we wasted a lot of shots on the greens," Neville said.

Lauren Minkel tied her season-low with 50 for Pekin (1-5) and Mylee Hansen was the Dragons' other scorer with 56. Sierra Sitter (58) and Olivia Torrey (60) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

Katie Steinmann (39) and Kylie Hudman (40) led the way for Central Catholic (8-1). Ella Coulter had 44 for Notre Dame (2-1).

In other Pekin girls golf team news:

ZEB GARDNER MEMORIAL: Pekin finished sixth of eight teams in the Zeb Gardner Memorial tournament Saturday at Kellogg Golf Course, hosted by Peoria Richwoods.

The Dragons shot 5-over-par 77.

Four golfers and their coach make up each team's lineup in this unusual tournament.

Teams play six holes of best ball, six holes of scramble and six holes of alternate shot.

In best ball, everyone plays their own ball and a team takes the best score on each hole. The coach's score can be used twice in the six holes. Pekin was 1-over at this point.

In the scramble portion, Pekin was 3-under. Each golfer hits from the best position on the hole.

"We really played well in the scramble, with all the girls contributing," Neville said.

Alternate shot was Pekin's downfall, Neville said. The Dragons were 7-over, including a double-bogey on each of the last two holes.

In alternate shot, each team plays one ball with players taking turns hitting.

"The tournament was a lot of fun," Neville said. "We hit a lot of quality shots, and I contributed to the cause better than in the past."

Notre Dame won with 6-under 66, with runner-up Normal U. High No. 1 three strokes behind with 69, and U. High No. 2 in third place with 72.

Normal Community (73), Richwoods (75), Pekin (77), Galesburg (82) and Bloomington (89) rounded out the standings.

SCHEDULE NOTES: Pekin's Mid-Illini Conference match Tuesday against Washington at Quail Meadows Golf Course was rained out and rescheduled for Sept. 18.

"That will be our first Friday match ever," Neville said.

Pekin was supposed to face East Peoria on Sept. 22 at Quail Meadows. The Mid-Illini match has been moved up to Sept. 21 and will include Canton, another Mid-Illini team. Sports were reinstated this week at Canton.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.